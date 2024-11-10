Bahrain Vs Singapore Live Streaming, ICC CWC Challenge League B 2024-26: When, Where To Watch Match 7

Match number seven of the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B 2024-26 will witness a clash between Bahrain and Singapore on November 10, Sunday at the Entebbe Cricket Oval, Uganda. (More Cricket News)
Team Bahrain comes into this match after a 3-wicket loss to Hong Kong in their opening game, which was decided by the DLS method. Bahrain, led by Nizakat Khan, batted first and posted a competitive total of 200/6 in 46 overs, with Babar Hayat scoring 103 off 125 balls, but the efforts fell short as Hong Kong chased down the target with 7 balls to spare.
Singapore, on the other hand, also come into this encounter following a disappointing start to their campaign, suffering a heavy 7-wicket loss to Uganda. Led by Manpreet Singh the team was bowled out for a meager 82 runs in 34.2 overs, thanks to a brilliant 6-wicket spell from Dinesh Nakrani. Uganda then cruised to victory, chasing down the target in just 17.5 overs.
Bahrain Vs Singapore Live Streaming:
The Bahrain Vs Singapore ICC CWC Challenge League B 2024-26 match will be held on November 10, Sunday at the Entebbe Cricket Oval, Uganda at 12:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Bahrain Vs Singapore ICC CWC Challenge League B 2024-26 match?
Fans can catch the live streaming of the Bahrain Vs Singapore ICC CWC Challenge League B match on the FanCode app and website.
Squads:
Singapore Squad: Aman Desai(w), Aritra Dutta, Rohan Rangarajan, Riaan Naik, Manpreet Singh(c), Amartya Kaul, Rezza Gaznavi, Aahan Gopinath Achar, Akshay Puri, Harsha Bharadwaj, Ramesh Kalimuthu, Shreyan Pattnaik, Aslan Jafri, Pranav Sudarshan, Pranav Dhanuka
Bahrain Squad: Umer Toor, Asif Ali, Sohail Ahmed, Haider Butt(c), Sachin Kumar, Ahmer Bin Nasir, Shahbaz Badar(w), Imran Khan, Rizwan Butt, Abdul Majid Malik, Ali Dawood, Junaid Aziz, Imran Anwar, Muhammad Salman