Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test, Day 1: Play Abandoned Due To Wet Outfield - In Pics

Sub-standard drainage and other facilities at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida led to no play being possible on Day 1 of the historic one-off Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand on Monday (September 9). Even though there was no rain through the day, the absence of modern facilities left the inexperienced ground staff struggling to prepare the field as the sack of saw dust saw more action than the players on the opening day. Rain had affected the build-up to the Test, the first between the two nations, with New Zealand not being able to complete a single practice session properly.