Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test, Day 1: Play Abandoned Due To Wet Outfield - In Pics

Sub-standard drainage and other facilities at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida led to no play being possible on Day 1 of the historic one-off Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand on Monday (September 9). Even though there was no rain through the day, the absence of modern facilities left the inexperienced ground staff struggling to prepare the field as the sack of saw dust saw more action than the players on the opening day. Rain had affected the build-up to the Test, the first between the two nations, with New Zealand not being able to complete a single practice session properly.

Afghanistan vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1: Ground staffers check the ground before the start of the first day |Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Ground staffers check the ground before the start of the first day of one-off Test match between Afghanistan and New Zealand, in Greater Noida.

Afghanistan vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1: New Zealand captain Tim Southee with teammates during a practice session
Afghanistan vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1: New Zealand captain Tim Southee with teammates during a practice session | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

New Zealand captain Tim Southee with teammates during a practice session before the start of the match between Afghanistan and New Zealand, in Greater Noida.

Afghanistan vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1: New Zealands captain, Tim Southee, right, interact with Afghanistans head coach, Jonathan Trott
Afghanistan vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1: New Zealand's captain, Tim Southee, right, interact with Afghanistan's head coach, Jonathan Trott Photo: AP

New Zealand's captain, Tim Southee, right, interact with Afghanistan's head coach, Jonathan Trott as the toss is delayed due to wet field on the first day of the only test cricket match between Afghanistan and New Zealand in Greater Noida.

Afghanistan vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1: Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi poses with broadcaster camera
Afghanistan vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1: Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi poses with broadcaster camera | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi poses with broadcaster camera before the start of the first day of one-off Test match between Afghanistan and New Zealand, in Greater Noida.

Afghanistan vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1: Tim Southee, center, and Mitchell Santner, right, interact with Afghanistans head coach, Jonathan Trott
Afghanistan vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1: Tim Southee, center, and Mitchell Santner, right, interact with Afghanistan's head coach, Jonathan Trott Photo: AP

New Zealand's captain, Tim Southee, center, and Mitchell Santner, right, interact with Afghanistan's head coach, Jonathan Trott as the toss is delayed due to wet field on the first day of the only test cricket match between Afghanistan and New Zealand in Greater Noida.

Afghanistan vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1: New Zealand captain Tim Southee with teammates before the start of the match
Afghanistan vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1: New Zealand captain Tim Southee with teammates before the start of the match | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

New Zealand captain Tim Southee with teammates before the start of the first day of one-off Test match between Afghanistan and New Zealand, in Greater Noida.

Afghanistan vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1: New Zealand captain Tim Southee with teammates
Afghanistan vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1: New Zealand captain Tim Southee with teammates | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

New Zealand captain Tim Southee with teammates before the start of the first day of one-off Test match between Afghanistan and New Zealand, in Greater Noida.

