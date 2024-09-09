Afghanistan Vs New Zealand One-Off Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Toss Officially Delayed Due To Wet Outfield

Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test Day 1 Live
The pictures from the ground does not look super promising at the moment, but with the sun beating down, we could have some cricket in an hour or two.
Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test Day 1 Live
Well, there's some bad news as well as something. The toss has been delayed due to wet outfield, but we will have our next inspection at 10:00 AM IST.
Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test Day 1 Live
The probable XIs for the one-off Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand hosted at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Ground in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida.
New Zealand XI: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (c), Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel
Afghanistan XI: Riaz Hassan, Abdul Malik, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Rahmat Shah, Bahir Shah, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Zia-ur-Rehman, Nijat Masood, Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan
Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test Day 1 Live Score
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the one-off Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand.