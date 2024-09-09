Cricket

Afghanistan Vs New Zealand One-Off Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Toss Officially Delayed Due To Wet Outfield

The Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Ground in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida is making its Test debut as Afghanistan face New Zealand for a one-off Test starting today, September 9. Follow live scores here

V
Vignesh Bharadwaj
9 September 2024
9 September 2024
Greater Noida Stadium playing host for the one-off Afghanistan vs New Zealand Test X/ACBMedia
Welcome to the live coverage of the one-off Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand. Afghanistan are being led by the experienced Hashmatullah Shahidi while New Zealand too have the veteran pacer Tim Southee as their captain. This is the first Test meeting between the two sides. Moreover, this also is the first time the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Ground in Greater Noida is hosting a Test match. New Zealand last won a Test match in India in 1988 and they will look at this match as a great chance to finally post a victory in the country. Follow live scores of the Afghanistan vs New Zealand one-off Test here
LIVE UPDATES

Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test Day 1 Live

The pictures from the ground does not look super promising at the moment, but with the sun beating down, we could have some cricket in an hour or two.

Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test Day 1 Live

Well, there's some bad news as well as something. The toss has been delayed due to wet outfield, but we will have our next inspection at 10:00 AM IST.

Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test Day 1 Live

The probable XIs for the one-off Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand hosted at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Ground in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida.

New Zealand XI:  Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (c), Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel

Afghanistan XI: Riaz Hassan, Abdul Malik, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Rahmat Shah, Bahir Shah, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Zia-ur-Rehman, Nijat Masood, Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan

Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test Day 1 Live Score

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the one-off Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand One-Off Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Toss Officially Delayed Due To Wet Outfield
  2. Australia Tour Of England 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Timings, Squads, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  3. New Zealand Cricket: Central Contract Opt-Outs Are Straining Player Availability, Says Skipper Southee
  4. Babar Azam Greeted With Massive Cheers Ahead Of Champions Cup In Pakistan - Watch
  5. ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test Day 3: Sri Lanka 125 Runs Away From Historic Victory Over England
Football News
  1. Nations League: Clarke Believes Scotland 'Deserved Something' Following Defeat To Portugal
  2. Nations League: Tedesco 'Still Hurt' By France Defeat At Euros 2024
  3. Luis De La Fuente Insists Spain Are Doing 'Something Important' For The Country
  4. Rodri: Pep Guardiola Always Evolving To Stay One Step Ahead
  5. Erik Ten Hag Not The Deciding Factor For Matthijs De Ligt In Manchester United Move
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Jannik Sinner Opens Up On Big Three's 2024 Absence From Winning Grand Slam Titles
  2. US Open 2024: Taylor Fritz 'Sorry' For Not Providing Crowd With Home Victory
  3. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Delighted To Cap 'Incredible' Year With Second Major Title
  4. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Edges Taylor Fritz To Claim Second Grand Slam Title
  5. Guadalajara Open Akron 2024 Live Streaming: Date, Time, Venue, And Other Details
Hockey News
  1. China Vs Malaysia, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  2. India 3-0 China Hockey Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: IND Complete Dominating Victory
  3. Pakistan Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. India Vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  5. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Thrash China 3-0 In Opener - Match Report

Trending Stories

National News
  1. A Month Since Kolkata Doctor's Alleged Rape & Murder At RG Kar Hospital - Where The Case Stands
  2. Fresh Violence Brews In Manipur, CM Biren Singh Demands Handover Of Unified Command | Top Points
  3. The Graph Of Rapes In Jharkhand Keeps Climbing
  4. Manipur Violence: Drones, Long-Range Rockets Add New Dimension To Ethnic Conflict
  5. Myanmar Militants Release Mizo Teens With Heads Tonsured, Cigarette Burns
Entertainment News
  1. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  2. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  3. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
  4. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  5. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
  2. Lake Charles’ Iconic Capital One Tower Demolished After Hurricane Laura Devastation: A Landmark Falls | Video
  3. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured In Shooting At Kentucky I-75 Highway | Demand For Gun Control Grows
  4. Trump's Sentence In Hush Money Case Delayed Until After Presidential Elections | Explained
  5. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
World News
  1. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
  2. Elon Musk Leads Race To Become World’s First Trillionaire By 2027, Report Predicts | These Are The Top 10 In The List
  3. Middle East Tensions: Israeli-Jordanian Border Crossing Closed After Deadly Attack, Israel Airstrike Kills Gaza's Senior Aid Official
  4. Lake Charles’ Iconic Capital One Tower Demolished After Hurricane Laura Devastation: A Landmark Falls | Video
  5. Imran Khan's PTI Rally Across Pakistan, Demand Release Of Ex-Prime Minister | List Of Charges Against Him
Latest Stories
  1. Blast Injures 3 In Himachal Factory, Protest Over Lack Of Safety | Technical Faults Continue To Affect Workers Across States
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024: Google Doodle Celebrates Equestrian Sport At The Games
  3. Paris Paralympics, Day 10 Highlights: Navdeep Singh Wins Gold, Simran Settles For Bronze - India’s Medal Count Reaches 29
  4. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  5. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav
  6. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For September 8th To September 14th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For September 7, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs