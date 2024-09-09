Afghanistan Vs New Zealand One-Off Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Toss Officially Delayed Due To Wet Outfield

Greater Noida Stadium playing host for the one-off Afghanistan vs New Zealand Test X/ACBMedia

Welcome to the live coverage of the one-off Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand. Afghanistan are being led by the experienced Hashmatullah Shahidi while New Zealand too have the veteran pacer Tim Southee as their captain. This is the first Test meeting between the two sides. Moreover, this also is the first time the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Ground in Greater Noida is hosting a Test match. New Zealand last won a Test match in India in 1988 and they will look at this match as a great chance to finally post a victory in the country. Follow live scores of the Afghanistan vs New Zealand one-off Test here

LIVE UPDATES

9 Sept 2024, 10:02:49 am IST Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test Day 1 Live The pictures from the ground does not look super promising at the moment, but with the sun beating down, we could have some cricket in an hour or two.

9 Sept 2024, 09:30:02 am IST Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test Day 1 Live Well, there's some bad news as well as something. The toss has been delayed due to wet outfield, but we will have our next inspection at 10:00 AM IST.

9 Sept 2024, 09:20:24 am IST Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test Day 1 Live The probable XIs for the one-off Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand hosted at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Ground in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida. New Zealand XI: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (c), Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel Afghanistan XI: Riaz Hassan, Abdul Malik, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Rahmat Shah, Bahir Shah, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Zia-ur-Rehman, Nijat Masood, Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan