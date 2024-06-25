Cricket

Super 8s: Ecstatic Afghanistan Fans Celebrate Country's First-Ever T20 World Cup SF Appearance- In Pics

Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh by eight runs (DLS) and booked their place in the semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Their Super 8 triumph also included a famous win over the Australians as fans back home celebrated their side's success in huge numbers. Thousands took the streets to celebrate their side's triumph at the T20 World Cup as Rashid Khan's men prepare for the semi-final match against South Africa on June 27, Thursday.

Afghanistan Cricket Fans | Photo: AP/Saifullah Zahir

Afghan cricket fans celebrate their team's victory during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh, in the city of Khost province eastern of Afghanistan. Afghanistan edged Bangladesh to reach the Twenty20 World Cup semifinals for the first time and followed India into the last four following a combination of results that eliminated 2021 champion Australia on Monday.

1/4
Fans celebrate Afghanistan teams victory
Fans celebrate Afghanistan team's victory | Photo: AP/Saifullah Zahir

Afghan cricket fans celebrate their team's victory during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh, in the city of Khost province eastern of Afghanistan.

2/4
Afghan cricket fans celebration in Khost province
Afghan cricket fans celebration in Khost province | Photo: AP/Saifullah Zahir

Afghan cricket fans celebrate their team's victory during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh, in the city of Khost province eastern of Afghanistan.

3/4
Photo: AP/Saifullah Zahir

Afghan cricket fans celebrate their team's victory during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh, in the city of Khost province eastern of Afghanistan.

4/4
Photo: AP/Saifullah Zahir

Afghan cricket fans celebrate their team's victory during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh, in the city of Khost province eastern of Afghanistan.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Akhilesh, Rahul Take Oath As LS Members; Sensex, Nifty Settle At Record High
  2. Kashmir Police Chief Reviews Security Measures Ahead of Amarnath Yatra 2024, Issues Directives To Officers
  3. 'Jai Hind, Jai Samvidhan': Rahul Gandhi Takes Oath As Member Of 18th Lok Sabha | WATCH
  4. Centre's Panel On Exam Reforms To Engage With Parents, Students; Take Stock Of Concerns
  5. "Dead" Man Shows Up Alive Before Burial In Telangana
Entertainment News
  1. 'Truly Blessed To Have Each Other': Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal Share Romantic Pics From Their Wedding Reception
  2. Sunny Leone Proves Why She Is The OG Fashion Icon
  3. Janhvi Kapoor Walks For Rahul Mishra In Paris; ‘There Was Meditative Zen-Like Vibration In The Room’
  4. Ranvir Shorey On Doing 'Godhra': It Was More Like A Statement Against The Gatekeepers Of Morality
  5. Kapil Sharma Reveals It Took Him Six Months To Get Aamir Khan On 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'
Sports News
  1. Super 8s: Ecstatic Afghanistan Fans Celebrate Country's First-Ever T20 World Cup SF Appearance- In Pics
  2. World Championship Of Legends To Revive Classic Bowl Out Format In Debut Season
  3. Today World Sports News Live: Croatia Bow Out Of UEFA Euro 2024; AFG Qualify For The T20 World Cup SFs
  4. Netherlands Vs Austria, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch European Championship Group D Match
  5. AFG Vs BAN, T20 World Cup: Rashid Khan Acknowledges Brian Lara's Role in Semi-Final Achievement
World News
  1. As Coffee Prices Are Soaring Amid Inflation, Find Good Coffee At Cheap Prices At This Place In NYC
  2. ICC Issues Arrest Warrant For Ex-Russian Defence Minister, Army Chief of Staff For War Crimes In Ukraine
  3. States To Avoid For Real Estate Investments In The Next Five Years: Experts' Insights
  4. Indonesia: Woman Tumbles Off Treadmill At Gym, Falls Out Of Window, Dies | Caught On Cam
  5. California Hiker Rescued After 10 Days, Survived On Berries And Boot Water
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Teaser: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Are Back In Chanderi To Fight The Force
  2. Kejriwal Verdict: Delhi High Court's Order On Delhi CM's Bail Today
  3. NEET-2024: Bihar Police Finds Sanjeev Mukhiya Gang-Cybercriminals Nexus In Paper Leak
  4. What Is NEET PG, Why Has It Been Postponed Amid NEET-UG Row & Protest By Candidates | Explained
  5. Watch: Salman Khan Attends Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Reception Amidst Tight Security
  6. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 11: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Enters The Rs 50 Crore Club
  7. West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Jansen's Six Takes SA Into Semi-Finals
  8. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Akhilesh, Rahul Take Oath As LS Members; Sensex, Nifty Settle At Record High