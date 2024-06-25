Cricket

Super 8s: Ecstatic Afghanistan Fans Celebrate Country's First-Ever T20 World Cup SF Appearance- In Pics

Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh by eight runs (DLS) and booked their place in the semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Their Super 8 triumph also included a famous win over the Australians as fans back home celebrated their side's success in huge numbers. Thousands took the streets to celebrate their side's triumph at the T20 World Cup as Rashid Khan's men prepare for the semi-final match against South Africa on June 27, Thursday.