ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: IND-W Put One Foot The Semis - In Pics

India continued their winning run, notching a comprehensive 78-run victory over UAE in the women's Asia Cup on Sunday. Invited to bat, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (66) and Richa Ghosh (64 not out) made excellent fifties to help India post 201/5, their first-ever score over 200 in T20Is. India bowlers led by the experienced Deepti Sharma (2/23) then stopped UAE at 123 for 7. Earlier, India were at a slightly wobbly 52 for three, but Harmanpreet and Richa put away bad balls, which were in plenty, to collect some quick runs.