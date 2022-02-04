Beijing Winter Olympics: Neeraj Chopra Urges Indians To Support Mohammad Arif Khan

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has urged Indians to support alpine skier Mohammad Arif Khan, the country's only representative at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. (More Sports News)

Chopra, who became the first-ever Indian Olympian to win a track and field gold medal at Tokyo Games, told Olympic Khel: "I want to thank all my countrymen who supported Indian athletes at the Tokyo Olympics. Beijing 2022 is starting and I want to request everyone to support us in Beijing as much as you did in Tokyo.

"Our very own Arif Khan has qualified for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. I want to congratulate him and just tell him to give it your all for your country at Beijing," continued the 24-year-old.

Arif Khan, 31, is the first and only Indian to win direct quota spots in two different Winter Olympics events. He will compete in the Men's slalom and Men's giant slalom events at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, which begin February 4.

"I hope you have an incredible experience at the Games. Stay focused, enjoy yourselves and have fun representing your countries at the Games," Chopra added.

Khan is the one Indian athlete to qualify for the Beijing Winter Games. The skier for Jammu and Kashmir will be seen in action on February 13 and 16. Doordarshan will broadcast the action live.

India, however, will not attend Friday’s opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics. But India's diplomatic boycott has not distracted Arif Khan.

Speaking to Outlook from the Games Village, Arif Khan said that he was planning his first training on the slopes after two days of intense 'physical build-ups'.

"It's a diplomatic boycott and not an athlete boycott. India are not the only country boycotting the opening ceremony at Beijing 2022... I am not impacted because India will always follow the Olympic charter," explained Arif Khan.