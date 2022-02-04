Friday, Feb 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Winter Olympics: Mohammad Arif Khan Remembers Dad's Sacrifice Ahead Of Beijing 2022 Opening Ceremony

Mohammad Arif Khan of Jammu and Kashmir will be India's only athlete at the Winter Games.

Winter Olympics: Mohammad Arif Khan Remembers Dad's Sacrifice Ahead Of Beijing 2022 Opening Ceremony
Mohammad Arif Khan and his coach Ludar Thakur at the Beijing 2022 Games Village on Thursday. Arif Khan

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Feb 2022 12:18 am

India's diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in China has fortunately not distracted Mohammad Arif Khan, the sole Indian representative at the Winter Games starting Friday. (More Sports News)

Speaking to Outlook late on Thursday evening from the Games Village in Beijing, Mohammad Arif Khan, an Alpine skier from Jammu and Kashmir, was planning his first training on the slopes after two days of intense 'physical build-ups'.

Related stories

EXPLAINER: Peng Shuai Case Shows Barriers Chinese Women Face

2022 Winter Olympics: No COVID Cases In Indian Team As Manager Tests Negative

"It's a diplomatic boycott and not an athlete boycott. India are not the only country boycotting the opening ceremony at Beijing 2022.

"I am not impacted because India will always follow the Olympic charter," explained Arif Khan, a sense of relief in very palpable.

The United States, along with several countries including Australia, Britain and Canada, have announced a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics, citing China’s human rights violations, while allowing their athletes to compete.

Arif Khan is the first Indian ever to win quota places in two Alpine skiing events - slalom and the giant slalom - at the Winter Olympics.

The 31-year-old will be India's flag-bearer at the National Stadium in Beijing where the opening ceremony will take place from 5:30 PM IST on Friday.

"I am just too emotional now. Right now I am thinking about my father and his immense sacrifices he made for me to become a sportsperson.

"I feel very excited as my dreams have come true. To be the first winter Olympian from J&K, who will carry the Indian tri-colour on behalf of 1.4 billion people at an Olympics is a special feeling," said Arif Khan, who rode crowd funding to meet his expenses ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympics in  Pyeongchang. Arif missed qualification narrowly.

Arif's father Yasin Khan was instrumental in pushing his son towards skiing. Yasin had a ski equipment shop in Gulmarg and since there was a shortage of playgrounds but a lot of snow, skiing came naturally.

"After all the hard work and challenging times, today dad must be feeling as if I have already won a medal at the Olympics," said Arif Khan, adding: "I really want to do well here in Beijing 2022."

ANGRY INDIA

The 2022 Winter Olympics hit a rough patch as far India are concerned. On Thursday, India said it will not attend Friday’s opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics, after one of the torchbearers reportedly chosen by Chinese authorities riled up New Delhi’s anger.

India's public broadcaster Doordarshan immediately decided against live broadcast of the opening and closing ceremonies.

India’s foreign affairs spokesman Arindam Bagchi on Thursday said it was “regrettable that the Chinese side has chosen to politicise an event like the Olympics".

The move followed reports in China’s state-owned Global Times that a Chinese military commander, who was involved in deadly clashes with Indian border forces at Ladakh's Galwan Valley in June 2020, had been chosen as one of many torchbearers charged with relaying the Olympics flame to Beijing.

The 2020 fighting erupted along the disputed border with China in eastern Ladakh. Chinese troops killed 20 Indian soldiers, while China said it lost four soldiers.

Indian traders burn posterIndian traders burn poster of Chinese President Xi Jinping during a protest in New Delhi on June 2.

This India vs China clash had an immediate impact on sports in 2020.

IPL IMPACTED

Chinese phone brand VIVO stepped back as sponsors of India's biggest T20 cricket event, the Indian Premier League in 2020.

VIVO returned in 2022 but the hostile anti-Chinese mood in India forced them to sell the IPL title sponsorship to the Tata Group.

The current diplomatic row is seemingly not impacting Arif Khan's preparation for his events scheduled on February 13 and 16.

"We are very comfortable in the Games Village and being tested every day to stay safe from the COVID virus. Looking forward to the opening ceremony," signed off Arif Khan.

(With inputs from AP) 

Tags

Sports Winter Olympics Beijing 2022 Mohammad Arif Khan Jammu And Kashmir India Vs China Galwan Valley Clash
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022: China Beat Japan On Penalties, Play Final Vs South Korea

AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022: China Beat Japan On Penalties, Play Final Vs South Korea

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan, Mumbai City Share Spoils In Closely-Fought 1-1 Draw

Live Streaming Of Kerala Blasters Vs NorthEast United: When And Where To Watch ISL 2021-22 Football Match

EXPLAINER: Peng Shuai Case Shows Barriers Chinese Women Face

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: South Korea Beat Philippines 2-0, Enter Maiden Final

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

People participate in a ritual for the African sea goddess Yemanja at Ramirez Beach in Montevideo, Uruguay. AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico

Yemanja Feast Day: Uruguans Flock To The Beach To Pay Ode To Sea Goddess

A 216-foot statue of 11th century saint Ramanujacharya ahead of its unveiling ceremony, at Shamshabad, on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Hyderabad Gets 'Statue Of Equality' To Honour Saint Ramanuja

A man walks and other cycles past a Covid-19 awareness Mural in Mumbai

Covid-19 Awareness Mural In Mumbai

Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty celebrates her birthday, at Lower Parel in Mumbai.

In Pics: Shamita Shetty Rings In Her 43rd Birthday With Friends And Family

Bar-headed Geese, that migrate to the region in winter fly at a wet land in village Gharana in Ranbir Singh Pura.

World Wetlands Day: Towards A Greener Earth