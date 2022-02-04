Winter Olympics: Mohammad Arif Khan Remembers Dad's Sacrifice Ahead Of Beijing 2022 Opening Ceremony

India's diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in China has fortunately not distracted Mohammad Arif Khan, the sole Indian representative at the Winter Games starting Friday. (More Sports News)

Speaking to Outlook late on Thursday evening from the Games Village in Beijing, Mohammad Arif Khan, an Alpine skier from Jammu and Kashmir, was planning his first training on the slopes after two days of intense 'physical build-ups'.

"It's a diplomatic boycott and not an athlete boycott. India are not the only country boycotting the opening ceremony at Beijing 2022.

"I am not impacted because India will always follow the Olympic charter," explained Arif Khan, a sense of relief in very palpable.

The United States, along with several countries including Australia, Britain and Canada, have announced a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics, citing China’s human rights violations, while allowing their athletes to compete.

Arif Khan is the first Indian ever to win quota places in two Alpine skiing events - slalom and the giant slalom - at the Winter Olympics.

The 31-year-old will be India's flag-bearer at the National Stadium in Beijing where the opening ceremony will take place from 5:30 PM IST on Friday.

"I am just too emotional now. Right now I am thinking about my father and his immense sacrifices he made for me to become a sportsperson.

"I feel very excited as my dreams have come true. To be the first winter Olympian from J&K, who will carry the Indian tri-colour on behalf of 1.4 billion people at an Olympics is a special feeling," said Arif Khan, who rode crowd funding to meet his expenses ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. Arif missed qualification narrowly.

Arif's father Yasin Khan was instrumental in pushing his son towards skiing. Yasin had a ski equipment shop in Gulmarg and since there was a shortage of playgrounds but a lot of snow, skiing came naturally.

"After all the hard work and challenging times, today dad must be feeling as if I have already won a medal at the Olympics," said Arif Khan, adding: "I really want to do well here in Beijing 2022."

ANGRY INDIA

The 2022 Winter Olympics hit a rough patch as far India are concerned. On Thursday, India said it will not attend Friday’s opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics, after one of the torchbearers reportedly chosen by Chinese authorities riled up New Delhi’s anger.

India's public broadcaster Doordarshan immediately decided against live broadcast of the opening and closing ceremonies.

India’s foreign affairs spokesman Arindam Bagchi on Thursday said it was “regrettable that the Chinese side has chosen to politicise an event like the Olympics".

The move followed reports in China’s state-owned Global Times that a Chinese military commander, who was involved in deadly clashes with Indian border forces at Ladakh's Galwan Valley in June 2020, had been chosen as one of many torchbearers charged with relaying the Olympics flame to Beijing.

The 2020 fighting erupted along the disputed border with China in eastern Ladakh. Chinese troops killed 20 Indian soldiers, while China said it lost four soldiers.

Indian traders burn poster of Chinese President Xi Jinping during a protest in New Delhi on June 2.

This India vs China clash had an immediate impact on sports in 2020.

IPL IMPACTED

Chinese phone brand VIVO stepped back as sponsors of India's biggest T20 cricket event, the Indian Premier League in 2020.

VIVO returned in 2022 but the hostile anti-Chinese mood in India forced them to sell the IPL title sponsorship to the Tata Group.

The current diplomatic row is seemingly not impacting Arif Khan's preparation for his events scheduled on February 13 and 16.

"We are very comfortable in the Games Village and being tested every day to stay safe from the COVID virus. Looking forward to the opening ceremony," signed off Arif Khan.

(With inputs from AP)