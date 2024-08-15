Sports

Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Basketball Medallists - In Pics

The Paris Olympic Games 2024 basketball competitions were scheduled from 27 July to 11 August. The preliminary 5x5 matches were played at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille, with the final phase staged at the Bercy Arena. The two medal events - men's and women's team - saw some incredible performances and USA swept the gold medals. In the men's section, United States edged France in the final, while the American women's basketball team pipped France narrowly in a humdinger to clinch their eighth consecutive Olympic gold medal.

Paris Olympic Basketball Photo: AP/Michael Conroy

The United States team celebrates their gold medal win with France celebrating their silver medal and Australia celebrating their bronze medal at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

1/7
Olympics 2024 Basketball
Olympics 2024 Basketball Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

The United States team poses for a picture with their gold medals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

2/7
Paris Olympics Basketball
Paris Olympics Basketball Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

France celebrates their silver medal at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.AP Photo/Michael Conroy

3/7
Paris Olympics 2024 Basketball
Paris Olympics 2024 Basketball Photo: AP/Michael Conroy

The Australia team poses for a picture with their bronze medals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

4/7
Paris 2024 Olympics Basketball
Paris 2024 Olympics Basketball Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

From left to right, silver medalists Team France, gold medalists Team United States and bronze medalists Team Serbia listen to the anthem at the medal ceremony during a men's gold medal basketball game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

5/7
2024 Summer Olympics Basketball
2024 Summer Olympics Basketball Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Team USA listen celebrate after winning the gold medal during a men's gold medal basketball game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

6/7
Olympics Basketball
Olympics Basketball Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Team France celebrate their silver medal during a men's gold medal basketball game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

7/7
Paris 2024 Basketball
Paris 2024 Basketball Photo: AP/Michael Conroy

The Serbia men's basketball team celebrates after winning a bronze medal at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

