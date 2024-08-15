Sports

Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Basketball Medallists - In Pics

The Paris Olympic Games 2024 basketball competitions were scheduled from 27 July to 11 August. The preliminary 5x5 matches were played at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille, with the final phase staged at the Bercy Arena. The two medal events - men's and women's team - saw some incredible performances and USA swept the gold medals. In the men's section, United States edged France in the final, while the American women's basketball team pipped France narrowly in a humdinger to clinch their eighth consecutive Olympic gold medal.