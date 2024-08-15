The United States team celebrates their gold medal win with France celebrating their silver medal and Australia celebrating their bronze medal at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
The United States team poses for a picture with their gold medals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
France celebrates their silver medal at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.AP Photo/Michael Conroy
The Australia team poses for a picture with their bronze medals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
From left to right, silver medalists Team France, gold medalists Team United States and bronze medalists Team Serbia listen to the anthem at the medal ceremony during a men's gold medal basketball game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Team USA listen celebrate after winning the gold medal during a men's gold medal basketball game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
Team France celebrate their silver medal during a men's gold medal basketball game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
The Serbia men's basketball team celebrates after winning a bronze medal at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.