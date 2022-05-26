Friday, May 27, 2022
BAN Vs SL, Second Test: Bangladesh 34/4, Trail Sri Lanka By 107 At Day 4 Stumps

Angelo Mathews' 145 not out and Dinesh Chandimal's 124 helped Sri Lanka get a first-innings lead of 141 on Thursday.

Sri Lanka are in a dominating position in the second Test against Bangladesh. Twitter/@ICC

Updated: 26 May 2022 11:20 pm

The centuries of Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal eventually put Sri Lanka in a commanding position against Bangladesh at stumps on Day 4 of the second and final Test between the sides at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Resuming at 282/5 on Thursday, Mathews and Chandimal stretched their partnership for the sixth wicket to 199 runs. Sri Lanka lost their last five wickets in only 42 runs yet they posted 506 against Bangladesh’s first innings total of 365 all out.

Mathews remained not out on 145 while Chandimal scored 124. On the other hand, Shakib Al Hasan returned 5/96 and Ebadat Hossain claimed four wickets for 148 runs.

In their second innings, Bangladesh got off to a poor start. They lost Tamim Iqbal for a 11-ball duck to Asitha Fernando. Najmul Hossain Shanto then got run out on 2 off 11 before his Mominul Haque followed him to the dugout on a two-ball zero. Kasun Rajitha got the wicket of the Bangladesh captain. To make things worse for the hosts, Asitha claimed the wicket of Mahmudul Hasan Joy (15 off 27).

Bangladesh were 34/4 at stumps on Day 4 with Mushfiqur Rahim (14 off 16) and Litton Das (1 off 11) at the crease. They still trail Sri Lanka by 107 runs with a day’s play left. It is worth noting that the first Test between the sides had ended in a high-scoring draw and the team that wins the ongoing Test will clinch the series.

