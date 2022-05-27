BAN Vs SL, Live Cricket Scores, 2nd Test, Day 5: Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das Lead Bangladesh (118/5) Fightback

In a dramatic turn of events in Dhaka, Sri Lanka are in a good position to force a win and clinch the two-Test series against Bangladesh on Friday. BAN were tottering at 34 for 4 when stumps were drawn on Day 4 on Thursday. Bangladesh trail by over a 100 runs and now bank on first innings centurions Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das to bat out an entire day and save the match. The first Test in Chattogram ended in a draw. On Day 4, Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal slammed big centuries to help SL grab a 141-run first innings lead. Get here Day 5 live cricket scores and updates of BAN vs SL.



10:23 AM IST: BAN Reach 100

100 up for Bangladesh. Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das have added 47 runs for the sixth wicket. BAN 100/5 (30)

9:43 AM IST: First Success On The Day

Kasun Rajitha cleans up Mushfiqur Rahim with an inswinger. Rahim goes back for 23. BAN 53/5 (21)

9:29 AM IST: 50 Up For BAN

Bangladesh cross 50-run mark. Onus is on Litton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim to save the Test match. BAN 52/4 (18)

8:30 AM IST: Mushfiqur, Litton In Focus

Bangladesh look up to veteran batsman Mushfiqur Rahim and the in-form Litton Das to save the Dhaka Test. Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das, who helped Bangladesh recover from 24 for 5 to post 365 on Tuesday with a record 272-run partnership, were in the middle at stumps after another top-order rout. Mushfiqur is batting on 14 and Litton on 1.

8:40 AM IST: Mathews, Chandimal Star

If Mushfiqur and Litton have grabbed headlines with their batting for BAN, so have Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal for SL. Mathews followed his 199 in the first Test with an unbeaten 145, and Chandimal scored 124 to give Sri Lanka a 141-run lead. The Lankan duo combined for 199 runs for the sixth wicket to take the game away from Bangladesh, despite left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan’s 5 for 96.