Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, the two prominent figures in India's badminton world, consistently stand out. With a phenomenal display at the French Open 2024 Badminton tournament, the top-seeded pair have made their way through to the semi-finals round and are ready to take on the reigning champions Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae on March 9, Saturday.(More Badminton News)
When the Indian No. 1 doubles pair lost the final round of the Indian Open 2024 in January, to the Korean pair of Seo-Kang, the only thing that helped Satwiksairaj and Chirag move on was - revenge! They considered the defeat at the homeland as motivation to perform better at International tournaments. And here it comes, the time that brings the two teams crossing swords once again at the Arena Porte de la Chapelle, Paris.
Satwiksairaj and Chirag advanced to the semifinal after defeating 21-19 21-13 Thailand's world No. 32 Supak Jomkoh and Kittinupong Kedren in the quarter-finals. Satwik-Chirag won the French Open Super 750 doubles title in 2022, but could not defend it from the Korean No.3 pair in 2023. This upcoming round will decide the outcome again -- a chance for India to seek revenge or a consecutive title for Korea.
ALSO READ: Watch Lakshya Sen Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn French Open Semi-Final
Schedule of the French Open Super 750 badminton tournament for Satwik-Chirag vs Kang-Seo, semi-final clash:
Where to watch the Satwik-Chirag vs Kang-Seo Semi-Final French Open badminton tournament match?
In India, live telecasting of the French Open 2024 badminton tournament will be available on the Sports 18 channel. It will also be available to stream on Jio Cinema app.
One can watch the French Open 2024 from anywhere in the world at the official YouTube channel of the Badminton World Federation, here.