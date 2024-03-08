Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will take on Jomkoh Supak and Kedren Kittinupong of Thailand for a place in the BWF French Open 2024 men's doubles semi-final. (Photo: X|BAI Media)

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will take on Jomkoh Supak and Kedren Kittinupong of Thailand for a place in the BWF French Open 2024 men's doubles semi-final. (Photo: X|BAI Media)