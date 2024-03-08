Badminton

BWF French Open 2024: Satwik-Chirag Pair Storms Into Men's Doubles Quarter-Finals

India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated the Malaysian duo 21-13, 21-12 in a round-of-16 clash of the French Open 2024 BWF Super 750 tournament in Paris late Thursday night

PTI
March 8, 2024
March 8, 2024
       
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will take on Jomkoh Supak and Kedren Kittinupong of Thailand for a place in the BWF French Open 2024 men's doubles semi-final. (Photo: X|BAI Media)
info_icon

Star Indian doubles players Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty cruised into the quarterfinals of the French Open Super 750 badminton tournament here with a straight-game victory against the Malaysian pair of Man Wei Chong and Kai Woo Tee. (More Badminton News)

Satwik and Chirag, who have been on a dream run with successive runner-up finishes in 2023 China Open, Malaysia Open Super 1000 and India Open Super 750 this season to emerge as the world No. 1 doubles pair, defeated the Malaysian duo 21-13, 21-12 in a round-of-16 clash on Thursday night.

The Indians' domination was such that the match ended in just 32 minutes.

They will take on the Thai pair of Jomkoh Supak and Kedren Kittinupong for a place in the semifinal later on Friday.

Meanwhile, PV Sindhu, playing her first BWF tour event since returning from a knee injury, will take on second seed Chen Yu Fei of China in the women's quarterfinal.

ALSO READ: BWF French Open 2024: PV Sindhu Enters Quarter-Finals, Kidambi Srikanth Loses

Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, had battled her way from an opening-game reversal to outgun world No. 10 Zhang 13-21, 21-10, 21-14 to enter her first quarterfinal of the season.

In another Thursday night match, the women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also progressed to the quarterfinals, shocking seventh seeded Japanese duo of Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota 21-18, 21-13.

They will face top seeds Qing Chen Chen and Yi Fan Jia of China in the next round.

Badminton

