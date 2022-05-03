Arun Lal Gets Married Again - Who Is Former India Cricketer's Second Wife, Bulbul Saha?

Former India cricketer Arun Lal on Monday got married for the second time. The 66-year-old, a cancer survivor, tied the knot with Bulbul Saha in Kolkata in a private ceremony. (More Cricket News)

According to reports, Arun Lal had parted ways with his first wife. But they still live together due to her illness. It's also reported that Lal had taken the first wife's approval to marry for the second time, and the new couple is expected to take care of her.

Bulbul, 38, shared pictures of the wedding on Facebook, and wrote: "Officially Mrs. Lal. Thanks to my family and friends for supporting us."

Arun Lal, who played 16 Tests and 13 ODIs, is currently the head coach of the Bengal cricket team; while Bulbul Saha is a teacher.

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Arun Lal said Bulbul Saha "is a teacher in St. Paul Mission school in Kolkata. She teaches English to XI and XII standard pupils. She also takes history classes."

After retirement, Arun Lal established himself as a respected commentator. He was diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma in 2016.

Born in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, Arun Lal played for Delhi and Bengal cricket teams in domestic cricket.

The right-handed, top-order batter played 156 First Class and 65 List A cricket matches, scoring 10,421 and 1,734 runs.

Arun Lal helped Bengal reach the Ranji Trophy final after a gap of 13 years in 2020. They will face Jharkhand in the first quarter-final of the ongoing season in Bengaluru, starting June 6.