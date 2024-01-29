It was effectively the last play of the game, which left the exhausted Equatoguinean players slumped on the field. A majority of the 36,340 fans in attendance celebrated, mindful of Equatorial Guinea's 4-0 win over Ivory Coast in the previous match – a result that almost knocked the host nation out.

But the Guinea players and fans had their own reasons to celebrate.

“It means a lot because we knew the historic nature of this match. We knew that, by winning, it would be the first time since 1976 that we won a knockout game,” said Guinea coach Kaba Diawara, who wiped away tears as he left the field and was applauded by journalists before the post-match news conference.

“We're proud. We've been working together for two years and we've grown together,” Diawara said. “We managed to adapt, even if the manner wasn't the best. Last minute. But I said I wanted us to win. And that's what we did.”

Tournament top scorer Emilio Nsue missed a penalty in the 69th minute for Equatorial Guinea when his spot-kick struck the right post. It maintained the game's zero shots on target up to that point.