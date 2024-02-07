Sports

AFC Asian Cup: Jordan Stun Son Heung-Min's South Korea To Reach Final - In Pics

Mousa Tamari and Yazan Al-Naimat scored two crucial goals for Jordan to stun two-time winners South Korea and send their nation to their maiden Asian Cup final. They will face either Qatar or Iran in Saturday's final. South Korea largely depended on their influential skipper Son Heung-min but the Spurs forward struggled to cut through the Jordan defence. South Korea was managed by German Jurgen Klinsmann and will pressure will rise on the gaffer who is still unpopular amongst some national team fans.