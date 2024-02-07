Sports

AFC Asian Cup: Jordan Stun Son Heung-Min's South Korea To Reach Final - In Pics

Mousa Tamari and Yazan Al-Naimat scored two crucial goals for Jordan to stun two-time winners South Korea and send their nation to their maiden Asian Cup final. They will face either Qatar or Iran in Saturday's final. South Korea largely depended on their influential skipper Son Heung-min but the Spurs forward struggled to cut through the Jordan defence. South Korea was managed by German Jurgen Klinsmann and will pressure will rise on the gaffer who is still unpopular amongst some national team fans.

February 7, 2024

2023 Asian Cup Soccer: South Korea vs Jordan | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

Jordan's Yazan Alarab, left, and Jordan's goalkeeper Yazeed Abulaila celebrate after the Asian Cup semifinal soccer match between South Korea and Jordan at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. Jordan won 2-0.

2023 Asian Cup Soccer: South Korea vs Jordan | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

South Korea players are dejected at full time of the Asian Cup semifinal soccer match between South Korea and Jordan at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

2023 Asian Cup Soccer: South Korea vs Jordan | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

Jordan players celebrate at full time of the Asian Cup semifinal soccer match between South Korea and Jordan at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

2023 Asian Cup Soccer: South Korea vs Jordan | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

Jordan's Abdallah Nasib, left, touches South Korea's Son Heung-min on full time of the Asian Cup semifinal soccer match between South Korea and Jordan at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

2023 Asian Cup Soccer: South Korea vs Jordan | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

South Korea's Cho Gue-sung, centre, reacts after after missing a chance to score during the semi-final soccer match between Jordan and South Korea at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

2023 Asian Cup Soccer: South Korea vs Jordan | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

South Korea's Lee Kang-in, centre, reacts as Jordan players celebrates after winning the Asian Cup Semi-finals soccer match between Jordan and South Korea at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

2023 Asian Cup Soccer: South Korea vs Jordan | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

South Korea's Lee Kang-in, left, compete for the ball with Jordan's Ibrahim Sadeh during the semi-final soccer match between Jordan and South Korea at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

2023 Asian Cup Soccer: South Korea vs Jordan | Photo: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

Jordan's Mahmoud Almardi compete for the ball with South Korea's Lee Kang-in during the semi-final soccer match between Jordan and South Korea at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

2023 Asian Cup Soccer: South Korea vs Jordan | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

South Korea's Hwang Hee-chan, centre, and Jordan's Ehsan Haddad, rear, vie for the ball during the Asian Cup semifinal soccer match between South Korea and Jordan at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

2023 Asian Cup Soccer: South Korea vs Jordan | Photo: AP/Hussein Sayed

Jordan's Mahmoud Almardi, left, does a bicycle kick as South Korea's Park Yong-woo watches during the Asian Cup semifinal soccer match between South Korea and Jordan at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

