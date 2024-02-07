AFC Asian Cup: Jordan Stun Son Heung-Min's South Korea To Reach Final - In Pics

Jordan's Yazan Alarab, left, and Jordan's goalkeeper Yazeed Abulaila celebrate after the Asian Cup semifinal soccer match between South Korea and Jordan at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. Jordan won 2-0.
South Korea players are dejected at full time of the Asian Cup semifinal soccer match between South Korea and Jordan at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.
Jordan players celebrate at full time of the Asian Cup semifinal soccer match between South Korea and Jordan at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.
Advertisement
Jordan's Abdallah Nasib, left, touches South Korea's Son Heung-min on full time of the Asian Cup semifinal soccer match between South Korea and Jordan at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.
Advertisement
South Korea's Cho Gue-sung, centre, reacts after after missing a chance to score during the semi-final soccer match between Jordan and South Korea at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.
Advertisement
South Korea's Lee Kang-in, centre, reacts as Jordan players celebrates after winning the Asian Cup Semi-finals soccer match between Jordan and South Korea at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.
Advertisement
South Korea's Lee Kang-in, left, compete for the ball with Jordan's Ibrahim Sadeh during the semi-final soccer match between Jordan and South Korea at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.
Jordan's Mahmoud Almardi compete for the ball with South Korea's Lee Kang-in during the semi-final soccer match between Jordan and South Korea at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.
South Korea's Hwang Hee-chan, centre, and Jordan's Ehsan Haddad, rear, vie for the ball during the Asian Cup semifinal soccer match between South Korea and Jordan at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.
Jordan's Mahmoud Almardi, left, does a bicycle kick as South Korea's Park Yong-woo watches during the Asian Cup semifinal soccer match between South Korea and Jordan at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.