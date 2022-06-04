Saturday, Jun 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers: Sunil Chhetri Appeals Fans To Fill Stadium To Support Indian Team

India will kick off their campaign in the final leg qualifiers against Cambodia (Wednesday) before facing Afghanistan (June 11) and Hong Kong (June 14).

AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers: Sunil Chhetri Appeals Fans To Fill Stadium To Support Indian Team
Sunil Chhetri appeal to fans was posted on Indian Football Team's Twitter handle. Twitter/@IndianFootball

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Jun 2022 7:57 pm

Four years after he made a similar heartfelt appeal in Mumbai, Indian national captain Sunil Chhetri once again appealed to the fans to throng the stadium in large numbers during their upcoming Asian Cup Qualifiers beginning in Kolkata on June 8. (More Football News)

It was during the Inter-Continental Cup in Mumbai 2018, Chhetri made an emotional appeal to fans on social media ahead of their match against Kenya. 

Related stories

FIFA Ban On India Will Be Catastrophic, Says Sunil Chhetri As He Gets Ready For 'Last Games'

Sunil Chhetri Ruled Out Of India's International Friendlies Against Bahrain, Belarus

Khel Ratna Sunil Chhetri Thanks Real 'Superstars'

The next day a packed Mumbai Football Arena (MFA) witnessed Chhetri and Co. defeat Kenya 3-0.

Back at the football-crazy Kolkata for their Asian Cup qualifiers, Chhetri, who will complete 17 years of International football on June 12, said the fans can make a "massive difference" at the 70,000-capacity Salt Lake Stadium.

"I mean I genuinely love you guys... With you guys behind us, it's a different level," the star Indian forward said in his message posted on the Indian Football Team's Twitter handle.

India will kick off their campaign in the final leg qualifiers against Cambodia (Wednesday) before facing Afghanistan (June 11) and Hong Kong (June 14). 

"Let the three teams that are going to play against us, play against us plus you, because that will be a massive difference. So, if you're free, please come. We will try to make it a good experience for you guys," he added.

These would be India’s first home games since October 2019 when a lowly-ranked visiting Bangladesh side held them to a 1-1 draw at the Salt Lake Stadium which had an official turnout of 61,486.

"Last time, when we played here we played against Bangladesh, there were 50,000+ of you in the stadium. I cannot tell you how happy we were..."

Apologising for their result, Chhetri promised that the Blue Tigers would make up for the disappointment last time.

"We couldn't get a result as good as the support you gave. Apologies, because we didn't do well. But please come again this time. We'll try our best to put in the best effort that we can," he concluded.

India will be eyeing to make the 24-team Asian Cup Finals for the second successive time, and fifth overall.

Tags

Sports Football AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers Sunil Chhetri India National Football Team Cambodia National Football Team Afghanistan National Football Team Hong Kong National Football Team Bangladesh National Football Team
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read