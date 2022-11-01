Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

2002 FIFA World Cup Winner Cafu To Visit Kolkata In Build-up to 2022 FIFA World Cup

Cafu, who won the 2002 FIFA World Cup with Brazil, will visit Kolkata and play a charity match.

2022 FIFA World Cup ambassador Cafu to visit India.
2022 FIFA World Cup ambassador Cafu to visit India. Twitter/@officialcafu

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Nov 2022 9:31 am

World Cup winning captain Cafu is set to visit football-mad Kolkata in the build-up to the FIFA World Cup, the Brazilian great said in a video message on Monday. (More Football News)

"Here is Captain Cafu see you see in India in November," the two-time World Cup winner said in his video message. "Kolkata is a very special place and I have heard that people of Bengal has huge Brazilian fan following," he added.

The 52-year-old will inaugurate the Kolkata Police Friendship Cup and play a charity match. Cafu will also be having a football workshop with budding young talents in the city, the organisers announced. 

Tags

Sports Cafu Football Qatar World Cup 2022 FIFA World Cup 2022 FIFA World Cup 2002 Brazilian Football Association Kolkata FIFA World Cup Ambassador
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read