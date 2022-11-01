2002 FIFA World Cup Winner Cafu To Visit Kolkata In Build-up to 2022 FIFA World Cup

World Cup winning captain Cafu is set to visit football-mad Kolkata in the build-up to the FIFA World Cup, the Brazilian great said in a video message on Monday. (More Football News)

"Here is Captain Cafu see you see in India in November," the two-time World Cup winner said in his video message. "Kolkata is a very special place and I have heard that people of Bengal has huge Brazilian fan following," he added.

The 52-year-old will inaugurate the Kolkata Police Friendship Cup and play a charity match. Cafu will also be having a football workshop with budding young talents in the city, the organisers announced.