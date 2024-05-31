Up to 30% of the Rollblock’s weekly income will be used to buy back the RBLK tokens from the market to enhance the value of the token. 50% of the tokens are burnt to increase the deflationary rate of the tokens in circulation while the other 50% is distributed to RBLK stakers. This model will reward stakers while trying to increase its value, making RBLK one of the best coins to invest in for this year.