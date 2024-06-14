Seven Casino is fantastic for raffles, giving players the chance to win big cash prizes. The site features a wide variety of games from top providers. Combined with its generous bonuses, Seven stands out as one of the best non GamStop casino sites for UK players.

Launched in 2024 and licensed by the Government of Curacao, Seven provides customer support through support@seven.casino.

The welcome bonus at Seven is an impressive 450% up to €7500, with a 10x wagering requirement and a minimum deposit of £25. Along with the welcome bonus, Seven offers weekly promotions similar to those at Palm, including Monday Reload, Wednesday Madness, and Finally Friday.

Seven ensures that deposits and withdrawals are swift, secure, and convenient, offering various payment options such as Visa, Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller, Bitcoin, and Tether. The minimum deposit is £25, and credit card deposits are accepted. Withdrawals typically process within 0-48 hours. The minimum withdrawal amounts are £100 for bank transfers and £50 for E-wallets and cryptocurrency, with daily, weekly, and monthly withdrawal limits in place for player protection.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Decent prize draws held

Great welcome package

Good customer service response

Cons:

Casino games are not differentiated between slots and table games

Not a great range of promotions

#5. Spintime - Best New Casino Not on GamStop

Spintime cements itself on our list of non GamStop casino sites by offering a massive welcome bonus and 10% weekly cashback, which allows unlucky players to get back 10% of their losses. The site also boasts a fantastic loyalty program, weekly reload bonuses and a wide range of game titles. It is a sister site to both Palm.casino and Seven Casino.

Launched in 2023 and licensed by the Government of Curacao, Spintime provides customer support through support@instant.com.

The welcome bonus at Spintime is spread over five deposits, with the first deposit bonus being 250% up to £250. The bonus comes with a 30x wagering requirement and a minimum deposit of £20. Other promotions include Monday Reload, Wednesday Madness, and Finally Friday.

Spintime offers extensive support for banking options, particularly catering to cryptocurrency enthusiasts with options like BTC, ETH, USDT, and LTC. This broad range of payment methods enhances its appeal within the crypto community.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Huge welcome package on offer

Supports crypto

10% cashback promotion

Cons:

The site design is very basic

Raffles are not updated regularly

#6. Betzino - Best Pick for Latest Slots

For the best slots not on GamStop, Betzino is the perfect choice. It offers a vast array of slots, including popular and latest titles, all well-categorised to make it easy for players to find trending games, site favourites, and Megaways slots. Betzino also features a live dealer section with roulette, baccarat, blackjack, and game show-style games.

Launched in 2022 and licensed by Antillephone, Betzino provides customer support through support@betzino.com.

The welcome bonus at Betzino includes a €600 bonus and 100 free spins, with a 40x wagering requirement and a minimum deposit of £20. Additional bonuses include weekly cashback, a 30% bonus every Wednesday, a Friday bonus up to £1,500, and a weekend bonus of 50% up to £250.

Betzino supports a range of crypto payment methods, along with VISA and Mastercard. Players can deposit using VISA, Mastercard, or accepted cryptocurrencies and withdraw via cryptocurrency only.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

A huge range of the latest and most popular slots not on GamStop

Fantastic site design and a very slick navigation

Great loyalty rewards programme offered

Cons:

The FAQ section is limited

No demo versions of casino table games available

#7. Bofcasino - Weekly Free Spins on Offer

For weekly free spins, Bof Casino is one of the best non GamStop casino sites available. With 19 game studios offering a diverse array of genres, including Blackjack, Roulette, Video Poker, Baccarat, Craps, Scratchcards, and Keno, this site provides an extensive gaming experience. It caters to English speakers, making it ideal for players from the UK. Additionally, Bof Casino is one of the top online poker sites on the market.

Launched in 2023 and licensed by Anjouan, Bof does not provide a customer support email publicly. Players are required to submit a form, including their email address, and a member of the Bof Casino team will get in touch.

Bof offers a welcome bonus of 150% up to €500 with a 40x wagering requirement and a minimum deposit of £20. The site also features a variety of ongoing promotions, including a Monday Double Chance offer up to £200, a 30% deposit bonus with free spins every Tuesday, a Wednesday bonus up to £200, a €35 bonus on all deposits every Thursday, a 50% deposit bonus with free spins every Friday, and a 20% bonus on your first five deposits every weekend.

Payment methods accepted at Bof include a mix of credit/debit cards, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies. Players can deposit using VISA, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, eZeeWallet, Apple Pay, Jeton, CASHlib, and Revolut.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Players can claim free spins every Friday

Players can play progressive jackpots for big cashouts

Fantastic welcome bonus up to £500

Cons:

Reports of players being able to deposit over their set limit amounts

The responsible gambling section is small and has no links to resources

#8. Rollino - Best Pick for Casino Game Tournaments

For players who want to claim daily bonuses, Rollino is one of the best non GamStop casino sites available. The site offers a daily bonus show with new bonuses released on specific days throughout the month.

Launched in 2023 and licensed by the Government of Curacao, Rollino provides customer support through support@rollino.co.

The welcome package at Rollino is spread over your first four deposits, totaling 450% up to €6000 plus 325 free spins with a 30x wagering requirement and a minimum deposit range of £20-£50. For the first deposit, players receive a 200% bonus up to €1,000 plus 100 free spins with a minimum deposit of €20, or a high roller bonus of 200% up to €3,000 plus 100 free spins with a minimum deposit of €100. The second deposit offers a 100% bonus up to €1,000 plus 75 free spins, the third deposit provides a 50% bonus up to €1,000 plus 50 free spins, and the fourth deposit includes a 100% bonus up to €1,000 plus 100 free spins.

Other promotions at Rollino include individual game developer tournaments with prize pools ranging from £10,000 to £30,000, as well as a weekly cashback bonus of 10-25%.

Although Rollino does not support cryptocurrencies, it offers a variety of payment methods, including e-wallets and digital currency options such as VISA, Mastercard, JCB, Jeton, Interac, Mifinity, Paysafe, Neteller, Skrill, and eZeeWallet.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Loads of tournaments to play

Great welcome package offered

The platform accepts a great range of e-wallets

Cons:

Players in the UK will need a VPN to play

The responsible gambling section is very short with no links to resources

#9. Samiland - Biggest Welcome Package for New Users

For a range of exciting promotions, Samiland is the non GamStop site to visit. The site offers an enticing 800% welcome bonus up to £2500, spread across the first three deposits. Samiland features a comprehensive FAQ section for any queries, along with live chat and email support for further questions. The site employs the most secure measures to ensure player information remains safe at all times.

Launched in 2024 and licensed by the Government of Curacao, Samiland provides customer support through support@samiland.co.

The welcome bonus at Samiland is 800% up to £2500, with a 30x wagering requirement and a minimum deposit of £25. In addition to the welcome bonus, Samiland offers daily cashback and weekday bonuses of 100% up to €1,000. These bonuses can significantly boost your balance and increase your winning chances. However, it is essential to read the terms and conditions, as each bonus comes with wagering requirements and maximum bet limits. Not all games contribute equally to wagering; slots typically count more than table games like blackjack and roulette. Bonuses are optional, so only accept them if you understand and can meet the conditions.

For payment options, Samiland accepts VISA and Mastercard, as well as a variety of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, and USDT. Note that players cannot withdraw using their credit/debit cards. The minimum deposit amount is £40.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Great selection of ongoing proms for a new casino

Nice range of niche games available

Fantastic sign-up bonus

Cons:

Website feels outdated

The FAQ section is weak and only answers a handful of questions

There is no responsible gambling section

#10. 21bets - Best Pick for Virtual Sports Games

Capping off our list of the best non GamStop casino sites is 21bets, an excellent choice for sports fans. It offers a massive selection of virtual sports games, providing a fun and exciting alternative to more traditional games. These virtual games include football games, horse racing, greyhound racing, cycling, motor racing, goal, bingo and keno. These games are also fun for non sports fans and exciting to play as a group.

Launched in 2024 and licensed by the Government of Curacao, 21bets provides customer support via email at support@instant.com.

The welcome bonus at 21bets is 120% up to £600, with a 45x wagering requirement and a minimum deposit of £30. In addition to the welcome bonus, 21bets offers a variety of other promotions, including a 30% Wednesday live-reload up to £500, a 5% cashback bonus up to £500 every weekend, a 100% reload bonus up to £500, bore draw bonuses for matches ending 0-0, and a 100% live dealer game bonus up to £200.

21bets supports a wide range of payment methods, from traditional options like VISA and Mastercard to cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum. Other accepted payment methods include RAPID, Skrill, Paysafecard, Neteller, Mifinity, Cashlib, Bitcoin Cash, USDT, Jeton, and Revolut.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Great range of exciting virtual sports and betting games

Huge range of promotions on offer

Great welcome bonus worth up to £600

Comprehensive FAQ section

Cons:

The site feels out of date compared to other non GamStop casino sites

No responsible gambling section found on-site

Ranking the Best Non GamStop Casino Sites: Our Process Explained

To ensure the best gambling experience possible, we follow a meticulous and comprehensive process to review and rank the best unrestricted online casinos available to players from the UK. Our goal is to ensure that players receive unbiased, accurate, and up-to-date information to make informed decisions. Here’s an in-depth look at how we evaluate and rank these casinos:

Criteria for Evaluation

There are some features we look out for during our review of each site. These include:

Licensing and Regulation

We prioritise casinos that are licensed and regulated by reputable authorities such as the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA), Curacao eGaming, and the Gibraltar Regulatory Authority. A valid licence ensures the casino operates under strict standards of fairness and security.

Security and Fairness

Security is paramount. We assess the use of encryption technologies, such as SSL, to protect players' personal and financial information. Additionally, we look for fairness certifications from independent auditors like eCOGRA and iTech Labs, which verify the integrity of the games.

Game Selection

A diverse and extensive game library is crucial. Our team examines the variety of games offered, including slots, table games, live dealer games, and specialty games. We also consider the presence of games from top-tier software providers like NetEnt, Microgaming, and Evolution Gaming.

Bonuses and Promotions

Generous bonuses and promotions enhance the gaming experience. We analyse the types and sizes of welcome bonuses, reload bonuses, free spins, and loyalty programs. Importantly, we scrutinise the terms and conditions, wagering requirements, and any hidden clauses to ensure they are fair and transparent.

Payment Methods

Flexible and secure payment options are essential for a smooth gaming experience. We evaluate the range of deposit and withdrawal methods, including credit/debit cards, e-wallets, cryptocurrencies, and bank transfers. We also check the processing times, fees, and any limits on transactions.

Customer Support

Reliable customer support is a key factor in our rankings. We test the availability and responsiveness of support channels, such as live chat, email, and phone. Additionally, we assess the quality of support provided, including the knowledge and helpfulness of the support agents.

User Experience

The overall user experience is critical. We consider the ease of navigation, design, and mobile compatibility of the casino site. A seamless, user-friendly interface enhances the overall enjoyment and accessibility for players.

Reputation and Player Feedback

We take into account the casino’s reputation within the online gambling community. This involves analysing player reviews, feedback, and any reported issues. Casinos with a strong track record of customer satisfaction and problem resolution score higher in our rankings.

Research and Testing Process

Once we’ve identified what makes a high-quality casino not on GamStop, we can start our research. This helps us understand each site better and separate the good from the very best.

Initial Screening

Our process begins with an initial screening of potential Non GamStop casinos. We compile a list of candidates based on industry reputation, player recommendations, and new market entries.

In-Depth Analysis

Each casino undergoes a thorough analysis based on our established criteria. Our team creates accounts, deposits funds, plays games and interacts with customer support to experience the casino firsthand.

Data Compilation

We gather detailed data on each casino’s performance across our criteria. This data is compiled into comprehensive reports that highlight strengths, weaknesses, and unique features.

Scoring and Ranking

Casinos are scored based on their performance in each category. These scores are then aggregated to create an overall ranking. The top-performing casinos are those that excel in security, game variety, bonuses, payment options, and customer support.

Continuous Monitoring

The online gambling landscape is dynamic. We continuously monitor the performance of ranked casinos and update our reviews to reflect any changes. This ensures that our rankings remain relevant and accurate over time.

GamStop Explained

If you’re a bit confused about what GamStop actually is, its purpose, and why people often search for online casinos in the UK not on GamStop, here is a brief guide:

What is GamStop?

GamStop is a self-exclusion program designed to help individuals in the UK control their online gambling habits. It is a free service that allows players to voluntarily exclude themselves from participating in online gambling activities provided by companies licensed in the UK. When a player registers with GamStop, they choose a self-exclusion period ranging from six months to five years. During this time, they are blocked from accessing their accounts or creating new ones with any online casinos in the UK. This initiative, launched by the UK Gambling Commission, aims to promote responsible gambling and reduce gambling-related harm.

Why do Players Search for Non GamStop Casino Sites?

Despite the benefits of GamStop, some players seek out Non GamStop casinos for various reasons. Here are some of the most common motivations:

Regret Over Self-Exclusion: Some players enrol in GamStop during moments of high emotion or stress, only to later regret the decision when they feel more in control of their gambling behaviour.

Desire for More Flexible Options: Non GamStop casinos often offer a wider range of bonuses, promotions, and games that may not be available at UK-licensed sites. This variety can be appealing to players seeking a more diverse gambling experience.

Avoiding Over-Regulation: Some players perceive UK-licensed casinos as overly restrictive due to the strict regulations imposed by the UK Gambling Commission. Non GamStop sites, often licensed in other jurisdictions, may have fewer restrictions, which some players find more appealing.

Privacy Concerns: Players might prefer non-UK sites to avoid the personal data requirements and visibility associated with GamStop registration. This can be particularly important for individuals who value their privacy.

Are There Alternative Programs to GamStop?

Yes, several alternative programs to GamStop offer self-exclusion services for players looking to control their gambling habits. These alternatives include:

BetBlocker: This is a free app that allows players to block access to gambling sites and apps across all their devices. Unlike GamStop, which is limited to UK-licensed sites, BetBlocker can be used globally and includes non-UK sites.

Gamban: Gamban offers software that players can install on their devices to block access to online gambling sites. This software is subscription-based and can be a useful tool for those looking for a more comprehensive solution than GamStop alone.

These alternative programs provide additional options for players seeking to manage their gambling habits, ensuring that support is available regardless of their location or the specific operators they wish to exclude.

Specialty Casino Games Found at Non GamStop Casinos

Non-GamStop casinos offer casino games that are not usually found at UK-based casinos. This is again due to certain regulations and licence restrictions on specific games. Here are some of the more popular specialty games which can be found at non GamStop casino sites with the highest payout:

Bingo

Bingo is a popular game where players match numbers on their cards with those drawn randomly. Non GamStop casinos offer various bingo games, including 75-ball, 80-ball, and 90-ball versions, each with its own set of rules and patterns.

Keno

Keno is a lottery-like game where players select numbers from a grid and hope they match the numbers drawn by the casino. It offers simple gameplay with the potential for significant payouts based on the number of matches.

Scratch Cards

Scratch cards are instant-win games where players reveal symbols or numbers by scratching off a covering. They offer quick and easy gameplay, with various themes and potential prize amounts.

Bonuses and Promotions at Non-GamStop Casinos

Non-GamStop casinos often offer a variety of enticing bonuses and promotions to attract and retain players. Here's an overview of the types of bonuses commonly found at these casinos:

Welcome Bonuses

Welcome bonuses are designed to entice new players to sign up and make their first deposit. These bonuses typically match a percentage of the player's initial deposit, providing them with bonus funds to play with. Some welcome bonuses may also include free spins on popular slot games.

No Deposit Bonuses

No deposit bonuses are bonuses that are awarded to players without requiring them to make a deposit. These bonuses are often offered as a reward for signing up or as part of a promotional offer. Players can use these bonuses to play real-money games without risking their own funds.

VIP Programs and Loyalty Rewards

Many non-GamStop casinos offer VIP programs or loyalty schemes to reward their most loyal players. These programs typically offer exclusive bonuses, personalised rewards, faster withdrawals, and access to VIP-only events or tournaments. Players earn loyalty points by wagering real money on games, and these points can be exchanged for various rewards.

Understanding Wagering Requirements

Wagering requirements, also known as playthrough requirements, are conditions attached to bonuses that dictate how many times the bonus funds must be wagered before they can be withdrawn as cash. It's essential for players to understand these requirements, as they can vary significantly between casinos and can impact the value and usability of the bonus.

Licences of Casinos Not on GamStop

Online casinos that are not on GamStop are typically licensed by various international regulatory authorities. These licences ensure that the casinos operate legally and adhere to certain standards of fairness and security. Here is an outline and description of some of the most common casino licences for Non GamStop casinos:

Malta Gaming Authority (MGA)

The Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) is one of the most respected and stringent regulatory bodies in the online gambling industry. Established in 2001, the MGA oversees various forms of gaming activities, ensuring they are conducted fairly and transparently.

Curacao eGaming

Curacao eGaming is one of the oldest and most well-known licensing authorities in the online gambling sector. It offers a straightforward and cost-effective licensing process, which makes it a popular choice for many online casinos.

Gibraltar Regulatory Authority

The Gibraltar Regulatory Authority (GRA) is another highly respected licensing body within the online gambling industry. Gibraltar has been a hub for online gambling companies due to its favourable regulatory environment and robust legal framework.

Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission (GSC)

The Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission (GSC) is a well-established regulatory body that has been overseeing gambling activities since 1962. The GSC is known for its stringent regulations and player protection measures.

Costa Rica

Costa Rica is known for having a more lenient regulatory framework compared to other jurisdictions. While it does not issue traditional gambling licences, it allows companies to operate under a general business licence.

Discovering the Best Non GamStop Casino for Players From the UK

Non GamStop casino sites provide an alternative for players who seek more flexibility and diverse options outside the GamStop self-exclusion scheme. GamStop is designed to help UK players manage their gambling habits, but many still search for the best non GamStop casinos for reasons such as regret over self-exclusion, desire for more varied gaming options, and fewer restrictions.

After a thorough review process considering licensing, security, game selection, and player feedback, we confidently recommendInstant Casino as the best casino site not on GamStop. It offers a safe, enjoyable, and trustworthy gaming experience, ensuring players can enjoy their favourite casino games with peace of mind.

Frequently Asked Questions About Non GamStop Casino Sites

What is the Best Casino Not on GamStop?

After thorough research, we concluded that Instant Casino is the best casino not on GamStop for players from the UK.

Are Non GamStop Casinos Safe and Legitimate?

Yes, many Non GamStop casinos are safe and legitimate. These casinos are often licensed by reputable international regulatory bodies like the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA), Curacao eGaming, or the Gibraltar Regulatory Authority (GRA). Such licences require adherence to strict standards of fairness, security, and player protection. It is crucial, however, to choose casinos with strong reputations and positive player reviews.

Can I Use Responsible Gambling Tools at Non GamStop Casinos?

Yes, Non GamStop casinos offer various responsible gambling tools. While these casinos are not part of the GamStop scheme, they typically provide alternative measures such as self-exclusion options, deposit limits, loss limits, and cooling-off periods. These tools help players manage their gambling behaviour responsibly.

Can UK Players Legally Play at Non GamStop Casinos?

Yes, UK players can legally play at Non GamStop casinos, but they should be aware that these casinos are not regulated by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC). While it is not illegal for UK players to access these sites, they should exercise caution and ensure they choose reputable, licensed operators to ensure a safe gambling experience.