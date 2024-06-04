Plenty of people ask, is Stake legal in India? We’ll look at this topic in greater detail here, but plenty of Indian players are already enjoying everything Stake can offer - and there’s plenty to enjoy, too. This includes the exclusive welcome bonus offering 200% on your first deposit up to $2,000. Just use the exclusive bonus code MIKBONUS to secure yours. You’ll get plenty of insight into all the important components of the Stake website in this guide.
Pros and Cons
Every website has pros and cons, so let’s check on those now for Stake. You’ll begin to realize how much is on offer when you start to explore.
Pros
Covers live events
Offers live streaming
Has six types of odds
Cons
Only a few promotions available for general sports
Difficult to qualify for VIP club
Stake India promo & bonus code info
There is a lot to like at Stake, but if you check out the site for yourself, you might think there is no welcome offer to claim. There are certainly no details of one on their landing page. Don’t worry though, because we have details of an exclusive offer for you here. When you register for an account at Stake.com, you will see there is a box to tick near the bottom of the signup screen, indicating that you have a code to use.
If you tick that and then enter MIKBONUS in the space provided, you will be able to claim a 200% bonus on top of your first deposit. This has a value of up to $2,000, so it will give you a generous amount of bonus funds to use when you begin to bet at Stake. This is an exclusive offer, so make sure you copy and paste the code into the box once you’ve ticked it, to be sure of getting the deal.
There are other promotions and bonuses available at Stake as well which involve the sportsbook element of the site. Check these out for starters once you’re settled in and beginning to explore:
Indian Premier League promotion - you’ll win if the team you made a qualifying bet on hits a six in the first two overs of the match
IPL Predictor Competition - predict each IPL match and be in with a chance to win 5,000 rupees weekly or a slice of 1,00,00,000 rupees as the major competition prize
The IPL Tournament Race - get set for some incredible prizes in this race, with an Apple iPhone, $1,000 USD cash, or even a BMW X1 for the winners
You can always keep up with the latest promotions at Stake by accessing the promotions section of the menu. It will expand to give you several options, but if you choose to ‘view all’ you can do just that. Raffles, daily races, and tournament races are all there to read more about.
Is Stake legal in India?
The Information Technology Act was created in India 2000, but this Act didn’t make reference to any online betting or gambling in India. Many Indians have chosen to access offshore online gambling platforms, and since Stake is licensed in Curacao, it meets this requirement. There have been instances where some Indian states have tried to ban online gambling, and while this has yet to happen, things might change in the future. We’d recommend checking the current situation in your region of India before signing up to play at Stake or indeed anywhere else, just so you know where you stand and what the law says.
Does Stake work in India: Does it pay real money?
Yes, it does. Stake offers members the chance to bet on sports as they wish. You can deposit funds in your account (more about that process later in this review), and if your bet comes in via the sportsbook, you can follow the process for making a withdrawal too. Let’s delve into this subject a little more, so you have an idea of what to expect.
How to win money on Stake
Firstly, it is important to recognize that there is no guarantee of winning anything at Stake. It is a trusted site that is recognized as being one of the best offshore betting sites available to Indian players. However, it is still a gambling site, so you must be aware of this and only bet with funds you are happy to lose - funds that you don’t need for anything else.
You can wager on a wide range of sports. This might happen in several ways, depending on the game:
Slot games - prizes are usually won by finding three or more matching symbols on a payline or in a required arrangement on the reels
Roulette - prizes are won by correctly guessing a number, or by guessing odds or evens, red or black, or a selection of other options
Blackjack - prizes are won by beating the dealer and getting closer to 21 than they do, without going over, which is known as going bust
Each game comes with rules and often a paytable, which reveals the available prizes for each outcome or combination. These will differ according to the game you choose to play. Even different slots will come up with a variety of ways to win prizes, hence why we recommend making sure you read through the rules of a game before you try it.
Stake payment methods
If you have any questions about which payment methods you can use and how to go about making a deposit or withdrawal at Stake, you can get all the latest details via the articles in their help center. You have a couple of methods to use if you want to deposit via Indian rupees or make a withdrawal to your Indian bank account. Stake is best known for welcoming various cryptocurrencies too, as you’ll see in the table below.
Stake does put the onus on cryptocurrencies, with everything from Bitcoin to Ethereum appearing in the collection. There are far fewer options for members wanting to deposit or withdraw in Indian rupees, although this is still catered for on the site, so it’s not purely a crypto gambling site, which is good news.
The Stake India payout review
Of course, it doesn’t matter how good a platform is to use, you do want to know that you can easily access your winnings if you manage to get any. Stake has established an excellent reputation in many countries over recent years, and it’s no different for Indian players.
Trustpilot is a good source of reliable information in this sense. It’s a verified company there, and has an overall review of Great when considering the 5,100+ reviews it has received thus far. A recent check of Trustpilot revealed it had 70% five-star reviews, with many players approving of various parts of the site, including receiving swift payments when requested. While there were some one-star reviews there, Stake quickly responds to them.
Does Stake really pay?
Everyone needs to know the answer to this, and we can confirm that Stake does indeed pay its players. It’s one reason why you should always choose a platform with a registered and confirmed license - in this case in Curacao. Stake is legal in India at the present time, and provides both fiat and cryptocurrency deposit and withdrawal methods to use as desired. You do have more options to choose from if you want to use crypto, so that's worth bearing in mind. It can also prove quicker to get your funds when depositing or withdrawing from the site.
How to cashout on Stake India
So… how do you cashout at Stake? Let’s check out the process for withdrawing funds in Indian rupees:
Sign into your Stake account
Go to your wallet at the top of the site
Select Withdraw
Choose the amount you wish to withdraw
Make sure your chosen bank information is correct
Click the withdrawal button
The process is complete
How about a crypto deposit? Let’s check that process below too:
Sign into your Stake account
Go to your wallet
Select withdraw and choose crypto
Select the specific cryptocurrency you want to withdraw
Enter the address the withdrawal is going to (copy and paste to avoid errors)
Enter the 2fa code if you need one; if not, use the code you will receive via your email address
Complete the withdrawal
If you logged in via a social media site, you will need to log back in to complete the process. This won’t be necessary if you signed up via email.
In any case, you must make sure you have verified your email address prior to requesting your first withdrawal from Stake. If you get this part sorted early on, you shouldn’t run into any delays when you come to make your first withdrawal.
How to play Stake in India: Explore their games
Here’s where we’ll get into the real action at Stake. The brand promises plenty of action from the moment you arrive. They have several dozen developers providing them with games in a range of categories, which means you’ve got hundreds of titles to explore when you arrive.
One of the best elements of the site is that you can always filter the results seen in a category. This is particularly useful when it comes to slot games, as there are so many to look at. You can use the dropdown list of providers to see which ones you can choose from and how many games each provider has added to the site. Here are a few examples:
Pragmatic Play - currently 454 games available
Spinomenal - currently 370 games available
Relax Gaming - currently 143 games available
Wazdan - currently 201 games available
You can see those four alone take us to well over 1,000 slot games to choose from - and there are many other developers there as well. Stake has certainly ‘staked a claim’ to becoming one of the biggest online brands appealing to Indian players, so if slots are your thing, you’ll be satisfied with what you see there. You can also play most of them as demo games if you’ve signed into your account.
Here are a few highlighted games you might want to check out if you want to play some slots at Stake:
There are other games to play too though, with the available game types listed below:
Stake Originals
Exclusive titles
Game shows
Table games
Blackjack
Roulette
Baccarat
The Stake Originals area is worth a look because it contains a series of games that are only available at Stake. Some other sites do have their versions of some of the games, with titles like Plinko, Mines, and Dice cropping up there. It is cool to get a mix of unique titles to check out though, and it helps to give Stake its own look and feel, too.
Another highlight that is worth covering here is the fact that you can select games according to their features. There are only a few ways you can do this, but the most important ones do make it onto the list. Check below to get a sense of what’s available.
In all, you will surely be impressed by your playing experience at Stake. Prizes are not guaranteed in any part of the site, but there are many hundreds of games to try and lots of themes to enjoy along the way.
Is Stake available in India via an app?
Some research has revealed that Stake does not have any apps for Android or Apple users. You might think that’s bad news, but in fact it is anything but. This is great news because it means you don’t have any need to bother downloading an app or remembering to update it whenever a new version appears.
We’ve tested the website on a range of devices, from a regular computer to smartphones and tablets working on the Android and iOS platforms. Stake is easy to access and use in every case, which is great if you tend to visit sites like Stake when you’re on the go. Providing you have a secure internet connection and you remember to log out of your account when you’re not using it, the mobile version of the website performs well and is a delight to use.
Delving into the Stake India customer support services
While the Stake website is well laid out and easy to move around, there might be times when you do need some assistance. There are three ways to seek help at Stake, which are displayed for you in the below table.
Unfortunately, they do not provide a phone contact number. That said, the help center is the best place to go to start with, as it is full of articles on all kinds of topics. There are a couple of dozen articles on deposit and withdrawal info alone, to give you a sense of what you can learn there.
The live support headset is easy to locate, and is the second best option to choose if the help center does not provide you with the information you are looking for. We experimented with the help center for a while and found that the search box at the top works best with one or two keywords in it, rather than asking a question. Keep this in mind as it makes it more effective to use.
What is the Stake in India website design like?
Design isn’t usually anywhere near the top of a player’s list of requirements from any gambling site they find online. However, it is one of the most important of them all. We’ve already confirmed the lack of an app at Stake, but since the mobile website design does vary from the desktop site, you’ll find details of each of them below.
Viewing the desktop website
While mobile gaming has its perks, there is a lot to like about the Stake.com desktop website. It’s easy to navigate with the menu options changing to reflect the site area you’re in, which again makes it easier to navigate a path around the site and also gets rid of any unneeded links when you’re in a specific section.
However, you will always find the most important and relevant links appearing at the foot of the main desktop menu, and these include the following:
Live support
Responsible gambling
Languages (simply select the dropdown to see them all and switch if you need to)
We found it easy to move around the site and find some games to play - or indeed sports to bet on and follow - even on our first visit. There was no confusion over where to find anything, and that’s something you should find as you settle into the site and learn more about it.
Viewing the mobile website
If you’ve already checked out the standard website on a computer, you’ll find many familiar aspects to note when you visit on a smartphone or tablet. That’s great news because it won’t take long to get a sense of your surroundings or where you need to go to access anything you need.
First up, the menu switches places from the side of the site to the bottom. You’ll see a bar there which gives you access to the following areas:
Browse
Bets
Sports
Chat
Check out the Browse option first because this opens another menu, revealing all the same links you can see at the side of the regular desktop site.
You can also quickly reach all the important areas at the foot of the main page at Stake if you should need them. There are several menu areas there, covering topics such as:
Sports
Support topics
Community (links to social media pages and their blog and forum)
Terms of service
Responsible gambling
Suffice to say that whichever platform or device you end up choosing to visit Stake on, you can always find your feet and move around with ease in each case. We’ve checked out competing sites that do not manage to nail this aspect of their presentation, so Stake certainly earns a high score in this respect.
Who owns Stake.com?
There is nothing worse than finding an online sportsbook that does not indicate who owns or runs the site. Fortunately, this is not the case at Stake.com. At the bottom of the website, you will see that it is owned and operated by Medium Rare N.V. They give their registration number there, along with confirming that they possess a valid Curacao license to operate the site. Ed Craven, an Australian businessman, co-founded Stake.com in 2017.
How to delete your Stake account
Most members of the site never need to think about this, but it is sensible to know in advance of signing up at Stake whether you can do so. They provide detailed information on this topic inside the help center. According to the details, they cannot completely delete a player account because they must adhere to certain legal requirements. This might sound like a bad thing but actually it is reassuring. It is evidence that they adhere to all the necessary rules and regulations that they should. It’s another piece of proof that Stake.com is a reliable and trusted site to use.
You can, however, permanently close your account at Stake should you want to. This is done via a route called Self Exclusion. Think carefully before you do this as the process cannot be reversed. Here’s how you can do it should you decide to do so:
Withdraw any funds left inside your account first, otherwise you won’t be able to access them
Visit the Stake Smart area of the site and choose Self Exclusion
Choose the 24-hour cooldown process - you must complete this before Self Exclusion
You will then receive an email confirming the 24 hours is up
Select a duration for Self Exclusion within 24 hours of receipt of the email
If you miss the 24-hours deadline to do so, you must begin the process once more
You can see that it is possible to exclude yourself from your Stake account for a shorter period if you wish, rather than permanently. This means you are in control of what happens.
Is Stake legal in India: It’s good news for players
Obviously laws in any country can change, but for now, Indian players can check out Stake and see what they think of it. You will notice there is a lot to like - especially the split nature of the site, leading to the sportsbook depending on what you wish to bet on. There’s always plenty of action going on around the clock. There are limited banking methods for players wanting to deposit or withdraw via Indian rupees, but if you’re into crypto, you’ll find your favorite cryptocurrency among the many on offer. Stake certainly does stake its claim as being one of the best offshore sportsbooks Indian players can consider trying.
FAQs covering Stake.com in India
Is Stake allowed in India?
The country has yet to impose any federal laws that prevent gambling. The site holds a license in Curacao and it welcomes Indian players to sign up and play there. Of course, it is always wise to check the local laws in your part of India, just to be aware of any recent changes.
Is Stake trustworthy?
Stake offers its services in many countries around the world. It has a valid license and has established itself as a solidly built and enjoyable online betting brand. You can rely on its excellent track record when considering whether the site offers the services you are looking for.
How many games are available to play at Stake India?
The site currently has hundreds of games flooding in from dozens of game developers. They’ve got slot games alongside table games, live games, and game show-style titles. It’s easy to look through the collection prior to signing up at the site if you like what you see there.
Can you play any of the Stake games in demo mode?
Yes, if you have an account with Stake.com you can log in and find many games with practice versions to try first. This helps you become more familiar with individual titles.
Is there a Stake.com sportsbook in India?
Yes, you can choose whether to access the sportsbook from the top of their website. The sportsbook covers many popular Indian sports and worldwide events and matches.
