Is Stake legal in India?

Unfortunately, they do not provide a phone contact number. That said, the help center is the best place to go to start with, as it is full of articles on all kinds of topics. There are a couple of dozen articles on deposit and withdrawal info alone, to give you a sense of what you can learn there.

The live support headset is easy to locate, and is the second best option to choose if the help center does not provide you with the information you are looking for. We experimented with the help center for a while and found that the search box at the top works best with one or two keywords in it, rather than asking a question. Keep this in mind as it makes it more effective to use.

What is the Stake in India website design like?

Design isn’t usually anywhere near the top of a player’s list of requirements from any gambling site they find online. However, it is one of the most important of them all. We’ve already confirmed the lack of an app at Stake, but since the mobile website design does vary from the desktop site, you’ll find details of each of them below.

Viewing the desktop website

While mobile gaming has its perks, there is a lot to like about the Stake.com desktop website. It’s easy to navigate with the menu options changing to reflect the site area you’re in, which again makes it easier to navigate a path around the site and also gets rid of any unneeded links when you’re in a specific section.

However, you will always find the most important and relevant links appearing at the foot of the main desktop menu, and these include the following:

Live support

Responsible gambling

Languages (simply select the dropdown to see them all and switch if you need to)

We found it easy to move around the site and find some games to play - or indeed sports to bet on and follow - even on our first visit. There was no confusion over where to find anything, and that’s something you should find as you settle into the site and learn more about it.

Viewing the mobile website

If you’ve already checked out the standard website on a computer, you’ll find many familiar aspects to note when you visit on a smartphone or tablet. That’s great news because it won’t take long to get a sense of your surroundings or where you need to go to access anything you need.

First up, the menu switches places from the side of the site to the bottom. You’ll see a bar there which gives you access to the following areas:

Browse

Bets

Sports

Chat

Check out the Browse option first because this opens another menu, revealing all the same links you can see at the side of the regular desktop site.

You can also quickly reach all the important areas at the foot of the main page at Stake if you should need them. There are several menu areas there, covering topics such as:

Sports

Support topics

Community (links to social media pages and their blog and forum)

Terms of service

Responsible gambling

Suffice to say that whichever platform or device you end up choosing to visit Stake on, you can always find your feet and move around with ease in each case. We’ve checked out competing sites that do not manage to nail this aspect of their presentation, so Stake certainly earns a high score in this respect.

Who owns Stake.com?

There is nothing worse than finding an online sportsbook that does not indicate who owns or runs the site. Fortunately, this is not the case at Stake.com. At the bottom of the website, you will see that it is owned and operated by Medium Rare N.V. They give their registration number there, along with confirming that they possess a valid Curacao license to operate the site. Ed Craven, an Australian businessman, co-founded Stake.com in 2017.

How to delete your Stake account

Most members of the site never need to think about this, but it is sensible to know in advance of signing up at Stake whether you can do so. They provide detailed information on this topic inside the help center. According to the details, they cannot completely delete a player account because they must adhere to certain legal requirements. This might sound like a bad thing but actually it is reassuring. It is evidence that they adhere to all the necessary rules and regulations that they should. It’s another piece of proof that Stake.com is a reliable and trusted site to use.

You can, however, permanently close your account at Stake should you want to. This is done via a route called Self Exclusion. Think carefully before you do this as the process cannot be reversed. Here’s how you can do it should you decide to do so:

Withdraw any funds left inside your account first, otherwise you won’t be able to access them

Visit the Stake Smart area of the site and choose Self Exclusion

Choose the 24-hour cooldown process - you must complete this before Self Exclusion

You will then receive an email confirming the 24 hours is up

Select a duration for Self Exclusion within 24 hours of receipt of the email

If you miss the 24-hours deadline to do so, you must begin the process once more

You can see that it is possible to exclude yourself from your Stake account for a shorter period if you wish, rather than permanently. This means you are in control of what happens.

Is Stake legal in India: It’s good news for players

Obviously laws in any country can change, but for now, Indian players can check out Stake and see what they think of it. You will notice there is a lot to like - especially the split nature of the site, leading to the sportsbook depending on what you wish to bet on. There’s always plenty of action going on around the clock. There are limited banking methods for players wanting to deposit or withdraw via Indian rupees, but if you’re into crypto, you’ll find your favorite cryptocurrency among the many on offer. Stake certainly does stake its claim as being one of the best offshore sportsbooks Indian players can consider trying.

FAQs covering Stake.com in India

Is Stake allowed in India?

The country has yet to impose any federal laws that prevent gambling. The site holds a license in Curacao and it welcomes Indian players to sign up and play there. Of course, it is always wise to check the local laws in your part of India, just to be aware of any recent changes.

Is Stake trustworthy?

Stake offers its services in many countries around the world. It has a valid license and has established itself as a solidly built and enjoyable online betting brand. You can rely on its excellent track record when considering whether the site offers the services you are looking for.

How many games are available to play at Stake India?

The site currently has hundreds of games flooding in from dozens of game developers. They’ve got slot games alongside table games, live games, and game show-style titles. It’s easy to look through the collection prior to signing up at the site if you like what you see there.

Can you play any of the Stake games in demo mode?

Yes, if you have an account with Stake.com you can log in and find many games with practice versions to try first. This helps you become more familiar with individual titles.

Is there a Stake.com sportsbook in India?

Yes, you can choose whether to access the sportsbook from the top of their website. The sportsbook covers many popular Indian sports and worldwide events and matches.

