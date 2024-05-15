Analysts Predict Must Buy Cryptos In May; Why Are Cardano (ADA) And Ripple (XRP) Not On The List?

Due to the high volatility of the crypto market, it is difficult to predict which coins will experience a rally in the coming weeks or months. While there are various top crypto coins worth buying, not all are capable of returning substantial ROI in the future. However, with critical analysis of the market, experts are able to forecast which cryptos with bullish sentiment.
With May already in the second week, analysts have picked Rollblock, Solana, and Avalanche as must-buy cryptos in May. Let's see why these cryptos are worth investing in now and why Cardano and Ripples didn't make the list.
Rollblock (RBLK) Is Revolutionizing the iGaming Market
Rollblock (RBLK) is one of the top cryptocurrencies to consider adding to your portfolio this May. The new casino project is coming up with a unique solution to issues faced in the casino gaming market. At Rollblock, transparency is maintained. The platform will ensure that all transactions are permanent and immutable to prevent issues of bet altering when already placed.
As a GambleFi protocol, Rollblock is bridging the gap between decentralized and centralized gaming while offering users the best of both worlds. The platform's security is secured, as all transactions are encrypted to secure users' data and assets. Also, the platform takes legal compliance seriously and operates as a legal entity to ensure players' security.
While users struggle with the nitty-gritty of KYC, Rollblock is making its system simple. No KYC is involved. All a user needs is an email to sign up. Then, deposit cryptos and start playing games. The Rollblock native token RBLK serves as an in-game reward and currency for gamers. Users can convert the token to cryptos or fiat currencies. It is also used for staking, distribution of rewards, cashback, etc.
Another feature that has been grabbing the attention of investors is Rollblock’s revenue share model. Up to 30% of their weekly earnings will be used to buy back RBLK tokens from the open market. Half of these tokens will be burned, which keeps reducing the overall supply and boosts the RBLK value over time. The other half will be used for staking rewards, providing RBLK holders with some of the most lucrative passive income opportunities in the space.
To get started, you can buy RBLK in presale, which is sold for just $0.01. Analysts have projected an 880% price increase for RBLK in the presale alone and believe it could surge up to 100x on launch. The cheap price point, coupled with the fact that the presale is just in stage 1, makes now the best time to accumulate the token.
Solana (SOL) Offers Unique Scalable and Decentralized Apps for Users
Solana (SOL) is a top blockchain platform that hosts various scalable and decentralized applications. The main currency of the Solana blockchain is the $SOL token. The Solana blockchain is very popular among crypto enthusiasts and hosts various top crypto coins.
By combining proof of history and proof of stake consensus mechanisms, Solana ensures faster transaction processing and cheaper transaction fees. This has undoubtedly attracted investors, with Solana trumping Ethereum in transaction fees in the past week. The native token is used for the payment of various transactions on the ecosystem. Token holders can also stake their SOL to help validate transactions and earn various rewards.
In terms of market activity, Solana remains one of the top-performing cryptos. Having hovered around $100 early in the year, Solana price broke through the $200 mark in March. While the market corrections affected the token, Solana has maintained resilience, maintaining support above $140. With the anticipated bull run, Solana's price is likely to retest the $200 resistance zone in May.
Avalanche Uses The PoS Protocol to Address Security and DeFi Issues
Avalanche (AVAX) is a popular smart contract platform for creating and developing DeFi applications, financial assets and blockchain networks. Avalanche uses the proof-of-stake mechanism to resolve all scalability and security issues. The native token, AVAX, is used to pay for transaction fees and secure the Avalanche network, among other things. Also, there is a staking reward for token holders who stake their tokens on the platform.
With the growing interest in DeFi, Avalanche could become one of the top blockchain platforms in the coming months. As one of the top crypto coins in our list, Avalanche's price has witnessed massive rallies in the past 90 days. From a price value of $33 in early February, Avalanche surged above $60 in March. Although the token is battling the bear market, analysts remain firm in their prediction of Avalanche trading above $60 in May. This makes it one of the best cryptos to buy now.
Will Cardano (ADA) Price Hit $1 in May?
Although not on our list of the best cryptos to invest in May, Cardano (ADA) might still shock investors over the coming months. The Cardano blockchain says its goal is to bring about positive global change. The network was designed to be a flexible, sustainable and scalable blockchain for running smart contracts.
In the past few days, Cardano has been in the news. MicroStrategy Founder Michael Saylor labeled Cardano and other altcoins as unregistered crypto asset securities and predicted that Ethereum ETF would not be approved. The news has led to several criticisms, with Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson taking a jab at Saylor.
While this saga is ongoing, Cardano's price has continued to dip, dropping by over 25% in the past month. The token price has also dropped below the key $0.50 support zone as the Cardano trading volume and market cap continue to drop. However, some analysts still believe that Cardano will witness a resurgence and possibly a rally in the next few weeks as the bull run draws closer.
Ripple is the Best Digital Payment Network for Crypto Transactions
Ripple (XRP) is an efficient blockchain payment network that uses the $XRP token. Ripple is used to settle various remittances and cross-border payments. You can use the XRP to exchange fiat currencies and crypto. Another benefit of XRP is that it can conduct 1,500 transactions per second and has other scalability features.
Although the features are quite remarkable, Ripple news has not been impressive in the past few weeks. While the news of its battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission is ongoing, Michael Saylor included it on the list of altcoins which he tagged as securities. This negative news coupled with speculations that Ripple might lose its ongoing case with the SEC has led to investors being cautious.
Data from CoinMarketCap shows that Ripple's price has dipped by 17% in the past week. The Ripple trading volume and market cap are also in the downtrend. More worrisome is that the token is struggling to maintain the $0.50 support zone. A drop below the zone could lead to more sellouts by holders. However, there is still hope with the upcoming bull market. As such, Ripple is one of the top crypto coins to buy in the dip and HODL.
Conclusion
Securing your financial future is important, and that's why it's recommended that you buy valuable coins. While not all predictions and crypto analysis come to pass, however, they will guide investors seeking good crypto bargains. The above are some of the best cryptos to buy ahead of the bull market. Remember to DYOR before investing.
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.