FIA World Rally Championship: Thierry Neuville Strengthens WRC Title Charge - In Pics

Thierry Neuville kept his FIA World Rally Championship title aspirations on track on Friday by overtaking Toyota GAZOO Racing rival Sébastien Ogier to claim the lead at Central European Rally. The Belgian, who drives an i20 N Rally1 HYBRID car for Hyundai Motorsport, reached the overnight halt with a slender 6.4sec lead over Ogier and 7.8sec clear of his third-placed team-mate Ott Tänak after a flat-out day of tricky asphalt stages which weaved their way through the Czech Republic and back towards the service park near Bad Griesbach in Germany. Six more stages, taking in both Germany and Austria, lie in wait on Saturday. The competitive distance of the penultimate leg is 123.46km and it kicks off at 0758AM local time.