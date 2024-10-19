Photo

FIA World Rally Championship: Thierry Neuville Strengthens WRC Title Charge - In Pics

Thierry Neuville kept his FIA World Rally Championship title aspirations on track on Friday by overtaking Toyota GAZOO Racing rival Sébastien Ogier to claim the lead at Central European Rally. The Belgian, who drives an i20 N Rally1 HYBRID car for Hyundai Motorsport, reached the overnight halt with a slender 6.4sec lead over Ogier and 7.8sec clear of his third-placed team-mate Ott Tänak after a flat-out day of tricky asphalt stages which weaved their way through the Czech Republic and back towards the service park near Bad Griesbach in Germany. Six more stages, taking in both Germany and Austria, lie in wait on Saturday. The competitive distance of the penultimate leg is 123.46km and it kicks off at 0758AM local time.

World Rally Championship Central Europe in Prague photo gallery_Thierry Neuville
Thierry Neuville | Photo: Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool

Thierry Neuville (BEL) Martijn Wydaeghe (BEL) Of team HYUNDAI SHELL MOBIS WORLD RALLY TEAM are seen performing during the World Rally Championship Central Europe in Prague, Czech Republic on 18,October. 2024

World Rally Championship Central Europe in Prague photo gallery_Andreas Mikkelsen
Andreas Mikkelsen | Photo: Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool
Andreas Mikkelsen (NOR) Eriksen Torstein (NOR) Of HYUNDAI SHELL MOBIS WORLD RALLY TEAM are seen performing during the World Rally Championship Central Europe in Prague, Czech Republic on 18,October. 2024

World Rally Championship Central Europe in Prague photo gallery_Sebastien Ogier
Sebastien Ogier | Photo: Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastien Ogier (FRA) Vincent Landais (FRA) Of team TOYOTA GAZOO RACING WRT are seen performing during the World Rally Championship Central Europe in Prague, Czech Republic on 18,October. 2024

World Rally Championship Central Europe in Prague photo gallery_Grégoire Munster
Grégoire Munster | Photo: @World / Red Bull Content Pool
Grégoire Munster (LUX) and Louis Louka (BEL) competing at FIA World Rally Championship Central European Rally in Czech Republic on 17810.2024.

World Rally Championship Central Europe in Prague photo gallery_Thierry Neuville
Thierry Neuville | Photo: Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool
Thierry Neuville (BEL) Martijn Wydaeghe (BEL) Of team HYUNDAI SHELL MOBIS WORLD RALLY TEAM are seen performing during the World Rally Championship Central Europe in Prague, Czech Republic on 18,October. 2024

World Rally Championship Central Europe in Prague photo gallery_Ott Tänak
Ott Tänak | Photo: Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool
Ott Tänak (EST) Martin Järveoja (EST) Of team HYUNDAI SHELL MOBIS WORLD RALLY TEAM are seen performing during the World Rally Championship Central Europe in Prague, Czech Republic on 18,October. 2024

World Rally Championship Central Europe in Prague photo gallery_Sami Pajari
Sami Pajari | Photo: Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool
Sami Pajari (FIN) Enni Mälkönen (FIN) of are seen performing during the World Rally Championship Central Europe in Prague, Czech Republic on 18,October. 2024

