Summer Food Fests: From Street Eats To Gourmet Treats

There are thousands of reasons you can’t stop adoring India and its diverse culture; one such reason is the diverse food choices and tons of cuisine. India's rich and diverse culinary legacy inspires several food festivals and culinary events that commemorate the country's lively gastronomic culture.
DELHI
Summer Sundowner: The Summer Sundowner is the most happening food festival in Delhi. An exciting street food and music festival that promotes street cuisine, art, and music, with over 100 participating eateries and pop-ups that will take you on a journey back in time with a 20+ artist lineup.
The event offers riveting performances by renowned performers, making it the ultimate celebration of cuisine, drink, and music in the heart of summer. So, allow the summer feelings to take over and give yourself some time to enjoy the festival.
Where: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate, New Delhi
When: 4th-5th May
Timing: 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm.
Mexican Tasting: Mexican food is well-known globally for its bright flavours, diversified ingredients, and rich culinary traditions. Delhi is hosting a Mexican tasting for Mexican cuisine lovers. So, guys, mark your calendar and gear up for the best experience and an unforgettable evening of culinary joy. A four-course menu is also available there, which includes jack-fruit tacos, fried olives, Mexican fried rice etc.
Where: Wisteria Sports Club, Buzz Street Social, Gurugram
When: 4th - 5 May
Timing: 5:30 pm onwards.
Asian Hawkers Markets: Take a culinary journey around Asia at the Asian Hawkers Market, where flavors come to life among a busy marketplace of unusual dishes and cultural activities.
This three-day event will allow you to enjoy the best of both five-star and casual dining places. You can expect sushi, dim sum, curries, khao suey, and stir-fries, as well as dishes from Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam on the menu.
Where: Select City Walk, Sector 6, Pushp Vihar, Delhi
When: October 21-23
Timing: 12 pm- 10 pm.
BENGALURU
Urban Raitharu Mango & Jackfruit Festival: Bengaluru is hosting the Urban Raithauru Mango & Jackfruit Festival, which is a celebration of the delicacy and diversity of mangoes and jackfruits, two classic tropical fruits found in abundance throughout India.
Through this festival, the visitors will have the opportunity to sample a wide range of mangoes and jackfruits, including different types and hybrids.
Where: Lower Ground Floor, Shantinikethan Mall near ITPL, Bengaluru
When: 9th -12 th May
Timing: 11: oo am-10:00 pm.
Karunadu Swad: Karnataka is hosting a food fest with unique cuisine in Karunadu Swada, MTR's legendary culinary festival. Get ready to taste over 100 mouthwatering meals created by home cooks from six distinct regions of Karnataka.
Where: Jayamahal Convention Center, Karnataka
When: 4th-5th May
Timing: 11: 30 am - 9:00 pm.
Aamotsav Festival: As the name suggests, the ‘Aamotsava Festival’ in Bangalore celebrates the cherished mango. Bangalore is celebrating the deliciousness of mangoes. Chefs and food vendors present unique mango-based dishes and desserts.
The celebration often includes a variety of mango-based dishes and desserts created by local chefs and sellers. There are 20+ culinary items to enjoy, including mango salads and chutneys, mango lassis, ice cream and mango paneer butter masala.
Where: Dwarkamai Pure Veg Restaurant, Basavanagudi, Bengaluru
When: 14th April -20 th June
Timing: 11:00 am - 10: 30 pm.
MUMBAI
Summer Sundowner Fest: One of the prominent and engaging fests of Mumbai is Summer Sundowner Fest. The festivals will feature live music concerts, a wide range of culinary delights, summer-themed dishes, refreshing beverages etc.
When: 11- 12th May
Where: Juhu Club, Millennium, Mumbai
Timing: 4:00 pm- 12: oo pm.
Goan Food Festival: Goan Food Festival aims to bring the real flavours of the Indian rural to the bustling metropolis of Mumbai. The festival provides a fantastic opportunity for Mumbai residents and visitors to explore the unlimited veg/ non-veg buffet with the authentic Chef Sarita Chavan. You will also get to taste seafood dishes with 20+ varieties of desserts there.
When: 23 June - 2 July
Where: Saptami, Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport
Timing: 12 pm- 11 pm.
CBEX 2024: CBEX (Chocolate and Bakery Expo 2024) is India's finest exhibition dedicated solely to the different areas of chocolate, bakery, and confectionery industries. CBEx is prime to become a critical meeting point for firms across these key industries, all under one enormous roof.
Beyond its economic relevance, CBEx 2024 (CHOCOLATE & BAKERY EXPO) catalyzes industry collaboration and innovation, promoting the ongoing growth of the chocolate bakery and confectionery sector.
When: 28-30th June
Where: Bombay Exhibition Center, Mumbai
Timing: 10:30 am- 6:00 pm.
PUNE
Bhingree Shop food-fun event: Pune is hosting a Bhingree food event which will offer Pune’s diverse food landscape from local delicacies to international flavours. The festival will feature over 100 stalls offering a varied choice of shopping, food, and promotional items.
When: 18- 19th May
Where: Mahalaxmi Lawns, DP Road, Karve Nagar, Pune
Timing: 11 am- 10 pm.
Being Puneri Flea: The event will feature food stalls along with local products and fun events. This exhilarating festival promises an unforgettable experience for foodies, families, and friends alike, as it combines the finest of Pune's culinary scene with shopping and other activities.
When: 4- 5th May
Where: Pandit Farms, Pune, Maharashtra
Timing: 3: 00- 11:00 pm.
Whether you're a food enthusiast looking for new culinary experiences or a chef looking to exhibit your skills, India's food festivals and culinary events provide something for everyone. Keep an eye out for upcoming events and embark on a savory adventure through India's culinary environment.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.