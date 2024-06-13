Summer Food Fests: From Street Eats To Gourmet Treats

The event offers riveting performances by renowned performers, making it the ultimate celebration of cuisine, drink, and music in the heart of summer. So, allow the summer feelings to take over and give yourself some time to enjoy the festival.

Where: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, India Gate, New Delhi

When: 4th-5th May

Timing: 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm.

Mexican Tasting: Mexican food is well-known globally for its bright flavours, diversified ingredients, and rich culinary traditions. Delhi is hosting a Mexican tasting for Mexican cuisine lovers. So, guys, mark your calendar and gear up for the best experience and an unforgettable evening of culinary joy. A four-course menu is also available there, which includes jack-fruit tacos, fried olives, Mexican fried rice etc.

Where: Wisteria Sports Club, Buzz Street Social, Gurugram

When: 4th - 5 May

Timing: 5:30 pm onwards.

Asian Hawkers Markets: Take a culinary journey around Asia at the Asian Hawkers Market, where flavors come to life among a busy marketplace of unusual dishes and cultural activities.