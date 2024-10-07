Yogi Adityanath Calls For Respect Among Religions Amid Narsinghanand’s ‘Prophet’ Remark Row

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has spoken out against derogatory remarks made by priest Yati Narsinghanand about Prophet Muhammad, stating that insults towards any religious figure are unacceptable. He emphasised that those responsible for such comments will face punishment.
During a review of law and order in light of upcoming festivals, Adityanath stressed the importance of respecting all faiths. "If any person tampers with faith, makes derogatory remarks against the faith of great men, deities, sects, etc, then he will be brought under the purview of law and punished rigorously, but people of all sects, religions will have to respect each other," he said. He called for mutual respect among people of different religions and sects.
The remarks come after Narsinghanand, known for his controversial views, made offensive statements about the Prophet, sparking widespread outrage. An FIR has been filed against him, and reports indicate he has been detained, although the UP police have not confirmed this.
Various Muslim organisations and political parties, including the BSP and the Samajwadi Party, are demanding Narsinghanand's immediate arrest.
In response to the tense situation, Adityanath instructed police to ensure safe and joyful celebrations during the festive season.
"Identify those who spoil the atmosphere and take strict action against them," he urged, reiterating that any form of violence or vandalism in the name of protest would not be tolerated.
The chief minister also highlighted the need for heightened vigilance regarding women’s safety, calling for increased police patrols and ensuring that police response vehicles are readily available in crowded areas.
Meanwhile, Hyderabad Police have also filed a case against Yati Narsinghanand after a complaint was lodged by the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM regarding his alleged derogatory remarks against the Prophet Muhammad.
The First Information Report (FIR) was registered by the Cyber Crime police station under relevant sections of the IT Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Owaisi shared a copy of the complaint and FIR on his official social media account.
Earlier on Saturday, Owaisi and his party members filed the complaint, demanding Narsinghanand's immediate arrest. He posted on X, "Copy of the complaint and FIR against the hate speech. We also requested @CPHydCity to send a notice to social media platforms to remove this hate speech."
Owaisi further informed that the matter had been referred to the cyber cell for further investigation.