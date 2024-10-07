National

Yogi Adityanath Calls For Respect Among Religions Amid Narsinghanand’s ‘Prophet’ Remark Row

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condemned derogatory remarks made by priest Yati Narsinghanand about Prophet Muhammad, stating that insults to any religion are unacceptable and will be punished.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Photo: PTI
info_icon

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has spoken out against derogatory remarks made by priest Yati Narsinghanand about Prophet Muhammad, stating that insults towards any religious figure are unacceptable. He emphasised that those responsible for such comments will face punishment.

During a review of law and order in light of upcoming festivals, Adityanath stressed the importance of respecting all faiths. "If any person tampers with faith, makes derogatory remarks against the faith of great men, deities, sects, etc, then he will be brought under the purview of law and punished rigorously, but people of all sects, religions will have to respect each other," he said. He called for mutual respect among people of different religions and sects.

The remarks come after Narsinghanand, known for his controversial views, made offensive statements about the Prophet, sparking widespread outrage. An FIR has been filed against him, and reports indicate he has been detained, although the UP police have not confirmed this.

Various Muslim organisations and political parties, including the BSP and the Samajwadi Party, are demanding Narsinghanand's immediate arrest.

In response to the tense situation, Adityanath instructed police to ensure safe and joyful celebrations during the festive season. 

"Identify those who spoil the atmosphere and take strict action against them," he urged, reiterating that any form of violence or vandalism in the name of protest would not be tolerated.

The chief minister also highlighted the need for heightened vigilance regarding women’s safety, calling for increased police patrols and ensuring that police response vehicles are readily available in crowded areas.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Police have also filed a case against Yati Narsinghanand after a complaint was lodged by the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM regarding his alleged derogatory remarks against the Prophet Muhammad.

The First Information Report (FIR) was registered by the Cyber Crime police station under relevant sections of the IT Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Owaisi shared a copy of the complaint and FIR on his official social media account.

Earlier on Saturday, Owaisi and his party members filed the complaint, demanding Narsinghanand's immediate arrest. He posted on X, "Copy of the complaint and FIR against the hate speech. We also requested @CPHydCity to send a notice to social media platforms to remove this hate speech."

Owaisi further informed that the matter had been referred to the cyber cell for further investigation.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Harmanpreet Kaur Neck Injury: Concern For India Women's T20 World Cup Camp?
  2. South Africa Vs Scotland Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup Group B: When, Where To Watch SA-W Vs SCO-W Match
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Squads: Full Rosters Of All Teams From Elite Group D
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Squads: Full Rosters Of All Teams From Elite Group C
  5. Ireland Vs South Africa Toss Update, 3rd ODI: IRE Bat First - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. Nice 1-1 PSG, Ligue 1: Luis Enrique Calm Despite Parisians Losing Top Spot
  2. Mohun Bagan Considered Withdrawn From AFC Champions League 2 After Denying To Travel To Iran
  3. Barcelona 3-0 Alaves, La Liga: Robert Lewandowski Fires First-half Hat-trick - In Pics
  4. Premier League: 10-Man Forest Frustrate Chelsea - In Pics
  5. Premier League: Erik Ten Hag's MUFC Draw At Villa - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. China Open 2024: Gauff Lands Her Second Career WTA 1000 Title - In Pics
  2. China Open 2024: Gauff Took A Relaxed Approach Against Muchova In The Final
  3. China Open 2024: Coco Gauff Wins Title, Becoming The Youngest Champion In 14 Years
  4. Shanghai Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Passes Stern Wu Yibing Test To Enter Fourth Round
  5. Wuhan Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WTA 1000 Tennis Tournament
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  2. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  4. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details
  5. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: October 07, 2024
  2. New faces, Extensive Use Of Social Media Mark This Kashmir Election  
  3. Slogan Wars: Decoding the 'Real Tiger' of Kashmir
  4. Kumbh Mela 2025: Special Trains, AI Usage, Area Expansion And More | A Quick Look At Preparations
  5. Jammu’s Power Struggle: The Rise of Right-Wing Politics Amid Unresolved Grievances
Entertainment News
  1. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
  2. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  3. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  4. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  5. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
US News
  1. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
  2. Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024
  3. Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To 227 As Search Ops Continue
  4. Hurricane Leslie Strengthens To Category 1. What To Know About Its Path And Impact
  5. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
World News
  1. Hurricane Milton Intensifies To Category 2, Florida Prepares For Mass Evacuations
  2. Imran Khan Banned From Meeting Wife, Lawyers And Party Members Till Oct 18 Over 'Security Concerns'
  3. Nobel Prize 2024: Victor Ambros, Gary Ruvkun Win Nobel Prize For Medicine Or Physiology
  4. ‘India’s Integrity Must Be Respected’: Canada ‘Clears’ Its Stance Amid Diplomatic Tensions
  5. Middle East: Rockets From Gaza Set Off Sirens In Tel Aviv; Iran Airspace Reopens After Closure Amid Israeli Strikes
Latest Stories
  1. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. India Match Pakistan's World Record After Bowling Out Bangladesh In First T20I
  3. Daily Horoscope, October 7, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Pakistan: 2 Chinese Nationals Dead After Targeted Explosion Near Karachi Airport | What We Know
  5. Durga Puja 2024: Rituals And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  6. Middle East Conflict: Links To Jerusalem, Iran's Support For Gaza, Its Allies Hezbollah, Houthis - Explained
  7. IAF Chennai Airshow: Dehydration, Heatsroke Claim 5 Lives, 100 Hospitalised
  8. One Year Later, Israel's Bombardment Of Gaza Expands To Lebanon | Where The War Stands