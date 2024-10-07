Yogi Adityanath Calls For Respect Among Religions Amid Narsinghanand’s ‘Prophet’ Remark Row

During a review of law and order in light of upcoming festivals, Adityanath stressed the importance of respecting all faiths. "If any person tampers with faith, makes derogatory remarks against the faith of great men, deities, sects, etc, then he will be brought under the purview of law and punished rigorously, but people of all sects, religions will have to respect each other," he said. He called for mutual respect among people of different religions and sects.