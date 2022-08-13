Saturday, Aug 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Working On Permanent Solution As Floods In Panchganga Damage Crops, Affect People: Maharashtra CM

"We are working on short-term, mid-term and long-term programs. There will be no dearth of funds. Frequent floods in the Panchganga river damage crops and also force people to migrate. A meeting will be convened in Mumbai soon to discuss this issue," the chief minister told reporters

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Aug 2022 10:40 pm

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said the state government was looking for a permanent solution as frequent floods in the Panchganga river in Kolhapur damage crops and displace people.

Shinde chaired a review meeting in Kolhapur city where heavy rains had triggered floods in the district recently.

"We are working on short-term, mid-term and long-term programs. There will be no dearth of funds. Frequent floods in the Panchganga river damage crops and also force people to migrate. A meeting will be convened in Mumbai soon to discuss this issue," the chief minister told reporters.

Related stories

To Salvage Shiv Sena After Eknath Shinde's Rebellion, Aaditya Thackeray Steps Out Of Mumbai

Eknath Shinde Visits His Village In Satara For First Time Since Becoming Maharashtra CM

Shiv Sena-BJP: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Has A Tough Road Ahead

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Maharashtra CM State Government Flooding Panchganga Damage Crops Politics. Eknath Shinde Maharashtra
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

France's 3 Rafale Fighters Make Strategically Crucial Stopover In Tamil Nadu's IAF Base

France's 3 Rafale Fighters Make Strategically Crucial Stopover In Tamil Nadu's IAF Base

St Xavier's Kolkata Teacher 'Slutshamed', Forced To Quit After Student Looked At Her Swimwear Pics On Insta

St Xavier's Kolkata Teacher 'Slutshamed', Forced To Quit After Student Looked At Her Swimwear Pics On Insta