Monday, Jul 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Wonder If Maharashtra Speaker's Election Held With Proper Procedure: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena factions led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the party, had issued separate whips to the party legislators to vote in favor of their respective candidates during the state Assembly Speaker's election.

undefined
Arvind Sawant, the Shiv Sena MP from South Mumbai.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Jul 2022 10:06 pm

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant on Sunday wondered whether the proper Constitutional procedure was followed to elect the new Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly and said questions are raised regarding how the Shiv Sena rebel faction is trying to appropriate the original party.
       

Rahul Narvekar of the BJP was on Sunday elected Speaker on the first day of its special session with MLAs from the Eknath Shinde faction also voting in his favour.
               

Narvekar, who polled 164 votes, defeated Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena candidate Rajan Salvi, who got 107 votes.
               

“The dispute between the 39 rebel MLAs of Shiv Sena and 16 legislators who stayed with the original party will be resolved only in the Supreme Court. There are several questions of legitimacy the way the Eknath Shinde government came to power (in alliance with BJP) and carried out the Speaker's election. Did the entire procedure take place within the framework of the Constitution?” Sawant, also chief spokesperson of Shiv Sena, questioned.
               

He said the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena had even issued a whip (asking all the MLAs to vote in favour of Salvi) but the rebel MLAs did not budge.
       

"We have complained against them to the Speaker,” he said.
               

Related stories

Maharashtra Assembly Session: BJP's Rahul Narvekar Elected Speaker, Eknath Shinde To Face Floor Test Tomorrow

Uddhav Thackeray's Letter Removing Eknath Shinde As 'Shiv Sena Leader' To Be Challenged, Says Deepak Kesarkar

BJP Made Eknath Shinde Maharashtra CM To Wrest Mumbai From Shiv Sena, Claims Sanjay Raut

Commenting on Shinde-led Sena MLAs' stand, Sawant said, “This may be the first such case wherein the rebels are calling their faction as the original party.”
               

Shiv Sena factions led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray, who heads the party, had issued separate whips to the party legislators to vote in favour of their respective candidates during the state Assembly Speaker's election.

Tags

National Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant Uddhav Thakkrey Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena Leader Instability Powerful Force Proper Constitutional Procedure State Assembly Speaker's Election
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Shivanarine Chanderpaul Becomes Head Coach Of US Women's And U-19 Cricket Teams

Shivanarine Chanderpaul Becomes Head Coach Of US Women's And U-19 Cricket Teams

Public Health Emergency Declared In Karaikal

Public Health Emergency Declared In Karaikal