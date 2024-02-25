Woman Labourer Killed As Car Hits Her In Palghar; Locals Attack Vehicle And Its 2 Occupants

A 60-year-old woman labourer was killed after a sports utility vehicle (SUV) hit her in Maharashtra's Palghar district, following which a group of angry locals smashed the vehicle and beat up its two occupants, police aid on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening on Satpala-Rajodi Road in Vasai area here and the two SUV occupants were later arrested, they said.

The woman, who hailed from Murbad in neighbouring Thane district and worked as a labourer in Satpala, was walking home along with a colleague when the speeding SUV hit her, an official from Arnala Sagri police station said.