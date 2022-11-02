Wish To Live Like Common Citizen, Says Amruta Fadnavis, Declines Traffic Clearance Vehicle

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta on Wednesday declined to avail services of a traffic clearance pilot vehicle provided to her as part of a security upgrade, saying she wishes to live like a common citizen.

Amruta Fadnavis, a banker by profession, said though the traffic condition in Mumbai is frustrating, things are likely to change for better once ongoing infrastructure development projects are completed by the Eknath Shinde-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

She tweeted, "I'm & wish to live like common citizen of #Mumbai I humbly request @MumbaiPolice not to provide me traffic clearance pilot vehicle. Traffic condition in Mumbai is frustrating but I'm sure,with Infra & development projects by @mieknathshinde & @Dev_Fadnavis we will soon get relief."

Amruta Fadnavis tagged a media report which said the state government recently allotted a 'traffic clearance vehicle' along with a security upgrade from X to Y+ with escort to her.

The upgrade to Y+ with escort category comes with security of an escort vehicle and five policemen round the clock. Such a vehicle performs duties similar to a pilot vehicle, clearing road traffic for the assignee during travel. Devendra Fadnavis, a senior BJP leader, also holds the home portfolio.

(With PTI inputs)