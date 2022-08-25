Thursday, Aug 25, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Who Is Bhupendra Chaudhary, Influential Jat Leader And BJP's New UP Chief?

Bhupendra Chaudhary was born in 1966 in a family of Jat farmers in Western UP and studied till Class 12. He joined the BJP in 1991. He has been in charge of western UP from 2011-18 and is known to be close to Amit Shah. 

BJP UP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary
BJP UP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Aug 2022 6:09 pm

Among a string of new appointments across states, the Bharatiya Janta Party on Monday appointed Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Bhupendra Chaudhary as the party's chief in the state. The announcement comes on the same day Tripura BJP vice-president Rajib Bhattacharjee, known to be close to former chief minister Biplab Deb, was appointed as the new president of the state unit. 

Who is Bhupendra Chaudhary?

Bhupendra Chaudhary was born in 1966 in a family of Jat farmers in Western UP and studied till Class 12. He joined the BJP in 1991. He has been in charge of western UP from 2011-18 and is known to be close to Amit Shah. He contested elections against Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav in 1999 from Sambhal and lost. It was the only time he contested elections. Chaudhary, who is known to work for local development, is also the state minister for Panchayati Raj. 

Chaudhary replaces Swatantra Dev Singh, an OBC leader from southern UP who has been made a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government.

Jat consolidation

Related stories

Bhupendra Chaudhary Appointed As Uttar Pradesh BJP Chief

BJP Upset As Voters Gave Them ‘Triple Talaaq’, Says Shashi Tharoor

Ahead of the 2024 election, Chaudhary's appointment is being seen as the BJP's attempt to reach out to the influential Jat community, which was at the forefront of the year-long farmers' protest against the three contentious farm laws.

With the appointment of Chaudhary, also the state Minister for Panchayati Raj, Uttar Pradesh has become the third state where the BJP will be headed by a Jat leader, after O P Dhankar in Haryana and Satish Poonia in Rajasthan. As the chief minister hails from eastern Uttar Pradesh, the BJP also looks to strike a regional balance with the appointment of Chaudhary, who is from western Uttar Pradesh, as the party's state president.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Bhupendra Chaudhary Uttar Pradesh BJP Jat Leader Jat Community BJP UP
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Five Glorious Waterfalls Of Odisha

Five Glorious Waterfalls Of Odisha

SBI Offers Up To 5.65% Interest Rate On Fixed Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore. Check Latest FD Interest Rates Here

SBI Offers Up To 5.65% Interest Rate On Fixed Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore. Check Latest FD Interest Rates Here