The Western Railway is operating a 35-day mega block, starting from August 27, to extend the sixth line - that stretches between Khar and Goregaon - to Kandivali, officials said, adding that the work will take place on weekends.
Suburban commuters in Mumbai are likely to face inconvenience due to the railway work, however, Western Railway said five 10-hour long mega blocks will be undertaken on weekends between August 27 to October 6 in bid to cause minimal inconvenience to passengers.
On Tuesday, August 27, Western Railways said a block of five hours from midnight till 5 am will be taken between Goregaon and Andheri stations.
During the block, some trains will remain cancelled, the Western Railway said, adding that a list of these trains is available at all station master's offices.
Western Railway Mega Block Reason
As there is no space to lay the 6th line on the east side of Malad station, a new line will be laid on the west side and all the existing five lines will be shifted to the west side through cut and connection, news agency PTI quoted WR general manager Ashok Kumar as saying.
While the 5th line between Bandra Terminus is commissioned, the 6th line is operation between Khar and Goregaon, while the current work is to extend the latter from Goregaon to Kandivali, officials said.
"After completion of this work, the 6th line will be extended to Borivali. It will provide a dedicated corridor for long-distance trains. Commuters will be benefited due to enhanced capacity easing congestion and improving punctuality," the official said.
No Blockade During Ganpaty Festival
Misra said that the work is scheduled to be completed within 35 days but no work will be undertaken from September 11 to 17 due to Ganpati festival.
A few long distance trains will be regulated by 15 to 20 minutes due to the work, while suburban services will also be affected as 100-140 services will be cancelled on an average and around 40 services will be short-terminated on weekends, a press release said.
"WR has scheduled to carry out the work during the night hours so as to cause minimal disruptions on weekdays," the release said.
Trains running from Bandra Terminus will be regulated by 40-45 minutes on September 28-29 and October 5-6 when non-interlocking work will be undertaken on the 5th line between Goregaon and Kandivali, it added.