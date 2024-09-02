Weather News LIVE Updates: Heavy Rains Lash Andhra Pradesh & Telangana; PM Modi Dials CMs Naidu, Reddy

Heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana | Photo: PTI

Heavy Rains continue to lash over parts of India as we enter the month of September. As per the IMD, this month, various states are set to experience "above normal" rainfall. Apart from heavy rainfall in AP and Telangana, Assam also reported incessant rainfall over the state, triggering floods in the many areas. Parts of Delhi-NCR are also expected to witness light showers as the week begins.

LIVE UPDATES

2 Sept 2024, 07:25:21 am IST Telangana Rains LIVE: Work From Home Advised For IT Workers In view of thee heavy rains Cyberabad Police have advised IT companies to allow their employees to work from home on Monday in view of the red alert sounded by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). "In view of continuous rainfall and the red alert issued by the IMD, I request all IT and ITES companies to encourage work from home on September 2 (Monday)," D Joel Davis, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Cyberabad, said in a statement posted on X.

2 Sept 2024, 07:17:19 am IST Weather News LIVE: Orange Alert On In Gujarat The Indian Meteorological Department of India (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in most parts of Gujarat for the next five days till Thursday. While the state is out of the grip of the rare Cyclone Asna that was expected over Saurashtra and Kutch regions, Gujarat is set to witness winds up to the speeds of 40 to 50 kms per hour. The orange alert is active for heavy rainfall over the Vadodara, Bharuch, Anand, Narmada, Panchmahal, Dahod, and Chota Udepur districts.

2 Sept 2024, 07:15:30 am IST AP, Telangana Rains LIVE: 26 NDRF Teams Deployed A total of 26 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been being deployed for flood relief and rescue operations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. While 12 teams are already deployed in the two neighbouring states, 14 more are being dispatched. Out of these 14 teams, eight are being airlifted from various locations across the country, said officials.

2 Sept 2024, 07:14:05 am IST Weather News LIVE: 140 Trains Cancelled, Schools Closed As Rain Wreaks Havoc In Telangana, AP On Sunday, the Secunderabad-headquartered South Central Railway (SCR) zone, which also includes the Vijayawada Division, cancelled 140 trains and diverted 97 more on Sunday in view of the heavy rains in both states. Furthermore in Telangana, all schools in the Hyderabad district were shut and a holiday was announced for Monday.

2 Sept 2024, 07:04:57 am IST AP, Telangana Rains LIVE: PM Modi Dials CMs, Assures Help To States In view of the torrential rains, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana - Chandrababu Naidu and Revanth Reddy. PM Modi on Sunday assured both CMs of all possible help from the Centre to deal with the crisis following heavy rains in their states.