Weather News LIVE Updates: Heavy Rains Lash Andhra Pradesh & Telangana; PM Modi Dials CMs Naidu, Reddy

Weather News LIVE Updates: Heavy rains continue to lash over the southern states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, triggering flash floods and the cancellation of nearly 140 trains in the states. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also spoken with the respective Chief Ministers of the states and assured all help and aid from the Centre.

2 September 2024
Heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana | Photo: PTI
Heavy Rains continue to lash over parts of India as we enter the month of September. As per the IMD, this month, various states are set to experience "above normal" rainfall. Apart from heavy rainfall in AP and Telangana, Assam also reported incessant rainfall over the state, triggering floods in the many areas. Parts of Delhi-NCR are also expected to witness light showers as the week begins.
Telangana Rains LIVE: Work From Home Advised For IT Workers

In view of thee heavy rains Cyberabad Police have advised IT companies to allow their employees to work from home on Monday in view of the red alert sounded by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

"In view of continuous rainfall and the red alert issued by the IMD, I request all IT and ITES companies to encourage work from home on September 2 (Monday)," D Joel Davis, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Cyberabad, said in a statement posted on X.

Weather News LIVE: Orange Alert On In Gujarat 

The Indian Meteorological Department of India (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in most parts of Gujarat for the next five days till Thursday.

While the state is out of the grip of the rare Cyclone Asna that was expected over Saurashtra and Kutch regions, Gujarat is set to witness winds up to the speeds of 40 to 50 kms per hour. The orange alert is active for heavy rainfall over the Vadodara, Bharuch, Anand, Narmada, Panchmahal, Dahod, and Chota Udepur districts.

AP, Telangana Rains LIVE:  26 NDRF Teams Deployed

A total of 26 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been being deployed for flood relief and rescue operations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

While 12 teams are already deployed in the two neighbouring states, 14 more are being dispatched. Out of these 14 teams, eight are being airlifted from various locations across the country, said officials.

Weather News LIVE: 140 Trains Cancelled, Schools Closed As Rain Wreaks Havoc In Telangana, AP 

On Sunday, the Secunderabad-headquartered South Central Railway (SCR) zone, which also includes the Vijayawada Division, cancelled 140 trains and diverted 97 more on Sunday in view of the heavy rains in both states.

Furthermore in Telangana, all schools in the Hyderabad district were shut and a holiday was announced for Monday.

AP, Telangana Rains LIVE: PM Modi Dials CMs, Assures Help To States

In view of the torrential rains, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana - Chandrababu Naidu and Revanth Reddy.

PM Modi on Sunday assured both CMs of all possible help from the Centre to deal with the crisis following heavy rains in their states.

Weather News LIVE: Heavy Rains Lash AP, Telangana; Red Alert On

A red alert has been sounded for parts fo Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as the southern states continue to witness heavy rains. The heavy rains over the weekend have also triggered flash floods in the states, prompting evaucations of those living in low lying areas.

