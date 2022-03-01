'Stop Thinking About Short-Term Gains': Meet Manipur's Youngest Poll Candidate

Ningthoujam Popilal Singh, 26, is the youngest candidate contesting the Manipur assembly election this year. Singh, who did his graduation from Manipur University, is contesting from Sekmai constituency - the only seat reserved for the Scheduled Caste in Manipur. He was also a contender for an INC ticket for Sekmai AC.

Singh is fighting on a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) ticket after being denied a Congress ticket, he has zero assets according to the affidavit he submitted to the Election Commission.

Ningthoujam Popilal Singh has claimed in his affidavit that he has neither any movable nor immovable assets with no cash in hand or/and any liquid assets. According to his poll affidavit, Singh is a cultivator.

He claims he earns his living through private tuition. He initially wanted to contest for the Congress but quit and joined the NCP after being denied a ticket and has a pending defamation case from 2018.

Singh said he wanted to show that money was not the only solution, and a good leader could bring change. “Politics is a very powerful platform that can change people’s lives for the better. Unfortunately, this platform has become the playground for rich and power-hungry peopl", Singh told The Indian Express.

Local communities have been sponsoring his campaign. More than 3,000 people turned up for his flag-hoisting ceremony and his supporters contributed whatever they could.

He has a tough fight at hand in Sekmai, a place famous for its local alcoholic beverage. Apart from Mr Singh, seven other candidates are in the fray.

He is up against heavyweights such as incumbent BJP MLA H Dingo Singh, and former MLA Kh Devendro who is contesting on a Janata Dal (United) ticket, the young NCP leader has a vision for his constituency. He has released a 17-point manifesto detailing his plan if elected.

Popilal Singh has some of his promises that include improving the health sector, roads and agriculture, development of tourism, and empowering women and the youth. He has also promised to spend 20 per cent of his MLA funds on education projects.