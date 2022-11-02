Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022
WAPC Concerned Over Deaths Of 70 Journalists Worldwide In 2022

Earlier, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres had said more than 70 journalists have been killed this year and a record number of media persons are incarcerated today while threats of imprisonment, violence and death against them keep growing.

Press freedom (Representative image)
Press freedom. (Representational image)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Nov 2022 9:40 pm

The World Association of Press Council (WAPC) has raised serious concern over the death of more than 70 journalists globally who have been killed this year while on their professional duty. 

The WAPC, as an umbrella body of apex media councils and organizations, calls on governments and the international community to take the necessary steps to protect journalists, a statement said in New Delhi.

It said that most of the heinous crimes against journalists remain unsolved and the culprits have not been booked. 

"Many scribes are behind bars or are under various types of threats. Alarmingly such cases are increasing. Women journalists are particularly victims of such crimes,” WAPC President Sule Aker and General Secretary Kishore Shrestha said.

The statement came on the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, observed the world over on November 2.

“The WAPC in its meetings even during the two year-long Covid-19 pandemic period had expressed shock and demanded justice for the journalists who have been killed or targeted,” the statement said.

It noted that the UN Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists and the ‘Issue of Impunity’ was the first concerted effort within the UN to address attacks and impunity of crimes against journalists, with a multi-stakeholder and holistic approach. 

The initiative brings together UN bodies, national authorities, media, and civil society organizations. 

Protecting journalists is also part of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The Plan has also contributed to building international coalitions of governments and civil society and served to bring about changes on the ground, such as the creation of national safety mechanisms in at least 50 countries. 

In a statement on Monday, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said more than 70 journalists have been killed this year and a record number of media persons are incarcerated today while threats of imprisonment, violence and death against them keep growing.

Guterres also called on governments and the international community to take the necessary steps to protect them. 
 

