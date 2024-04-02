National

Vistara Pilot Crisis: Dozens Of Flights Cancelled, Delayed; Crew Calling In Sick|Know What's Happening

Centre's intervention came on Tuesday after at least thirty-eight Air Vistara flights departing from key cities were cancelled this morning. As per media reports, as many as fifteen flights from Mumbai, twelve from Delhi and eleven from Bengaluru were among the cancelled ones. A day before, over fifty flights were cancelled and about a hundred and sixty were delayed.

Advertisement

O
Outlook Web Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
PTI
Representational Image | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Owing to the significant number of flight cancellations due to the unavailability of pilots, the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Tuesday sought a detailed report from Air Vistara , as per media reports. It has been reported that the pilots of Air Vistara have been calling in sick protesting against the latest pay revision that significantly reduced their salaries.

According to the airline officials, teams have been mobilised to minimise the inconvenience. As per reports, the airline has also deployed larger aircraft like B787-9 Dreamliner and A321neo on select domestic routes to combine flights or accommodate more customers.

Two flights give same time to land and take-off at Delhi airport. - null
Two Vistara Flights Avert Crash At Delhi Airport As ATC Aborts Take-Off For One While Another Was Landing

BY Outlook Web Desk

Advertisement

Dozens of flights cancelled, delayed

This development came after at least thirty-eight Vistara flights departing from key cities were cancelled this morning. As per media reports, as many as fifteen flights from Mumbai, twelve from Delhi and eleven from Bengaluru were among those cancelled.

A day before, over fifty Vistara flights were cancelled and about a hundred and sixty were delayed.

Why are the pilots protesting?

The airline is reeling under pressure due to crew unavailability as the pilots have been reporting sick to protest against the latest pay revision that has reduced certain components of their salaries.

As per media reports, certain components of the pilots' salaries have been reduced while incentives linked to flying hours have been raised.

Advertisement

Vistara had commenced its international operations less than three years ago. - null
Delhi-Pune Vistara Flight Departs After 8 Hours' Delay, Underwent Inspection At Airport After Bomb Threat

BY Outlook Web Desk

What did the airline say?

While apologising for the disruptions caused to the passengers, a Vistara spokesperson also informed that the airline has decided to curtail the number of operating flights.

"We have decided to temporarily reduce the number of flights we operate, to ensure adequate connectivity across our network", the spokesperson said.

Assuring that the regular operations will resume soon, the spokesperson also asserted that efforts were being made to stabilise the situation.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Polls: EC, Centre Get SC Notice Seeking Responses On Complete Count Of VVPAT Slips | Details
  2. Will Aishwarya Rai Appear On 'What The Hell Navya 2' With Jaya Bachchan, Shweta? Navya Naveli Nanda Reveals
  3. Sports World LIVE: Dinesh Chandimal Withdraws From 2nd SL Vs BAN Test
  4. Election News LIVE: Happy In BJP, Says Maneka Gandhi Days After Son Varun Denied Ticket; SP Changes Meerut Candidate
  5. Lok Sabha Elections: Will Regional Parties Hold The Key To Victory In Telangana & Andhra Pradesh?
  6. Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Are Reportedly Not Expecting Their First Child, Contrary To Rumours
  7. World Autism Awareness Day: From 'Rain Man' To ‘Asperger’s Are Us’, Here Are 5 Movies That Shed Light On This Spectrum
  8. Ajay Devgn Birthday Special: 7 Best Films of The Action Superstar