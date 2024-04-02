National

Vistara Pilot Crisis: Dozens Of Flights Cancelled, Delayed; Crew Calling In Sick|Know What's Happening

Centre's intervention came on Tuesday after at least thirty-eight Air Vistara flights departing from key cities were cancelled this morning. As per media reports, as many as fifteen flights from Mumbai, twelve from Delhi and eleven from Bengaluru were among the cancelled ones. A day before, over fifty flights were cancelled and about a hundred and sixty were delayed.