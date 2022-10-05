UP: Two Minor Sisters Were Killed In An Accident In Maharajganj

Two minor girls were killed after being run over by a speeding car in Bashiya Bujurg village Maharajganj (UP), on Wednesday, police said.

Sisters Anshika Jaiswal (9) and Shalu Jaiswal (12) were run over when they were returning from the market, Deputy SP (Sadar) Ajai Singh Chauhan said. They died on the spot, the police said.

The driver, Vijay Choudhary, a resident of Hathiyagarh in the district, was caught and thrashed by residents before being handed over to the police.

The car has been seized, Chauhan said, adding that the bodies of the deceased had been sent for post-mortem.