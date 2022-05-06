Friday, May 06, 2022
UP: Ten Child Labourers Freed From A Carpet Factory In Bhadohi

Maurya said that the factory director managed to escape during the raid.

Police raided the carpet factory and got ten child labourers File Photo-AP/Representational Image

Updated: 06 May 2022 8:20 pm

Ten child labourers were freed in a raid at a carpet factory in Nai Bazar under City Kotwali police station area here on Thursday, a senior official said. A joint team of officials from the labour department and the anti-human trafficking unit of the police raided the carpet factory and got ten child labourers freed, labour enforcement officer Pratima Maurya said.

The age of the rescued children is between 10 and 12 years and they are residents of Araria district of Bihar, Maurya said, adding that the process of handing over the children to the Childline will be initiated after medical examination. Maurya said that the factory director managed to escape during the raid.

(With PTI inputs)

