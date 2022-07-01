Udaipur Killing: Two Men Arrested For Conspiring Murder Of Tailor Kanhaiya Lal

Two men were arrested in Udaipur for conspiring the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur and were produced in a local court on Friday.

The court granted one-day transit remand of the duo — Mohsin and Asif. They will now be produced in designated National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Jaipur on Saturday by the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), an advocate appearing in the case said.

Tailor Kanhaiya Lal was killed on Tuesday by two cleaver-wielding men —Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad— who made a video of the killing and shared it online. Both the main accused were arrested in Rajsamand hours later.

In a video released after the killing, they confessed to it and said it was in response to disrespect shown to Prophet Muhammed. They further said, "Gustakh-e-Nabi ki ek hi saza, sar tan se juda." It roughly translates to "there is only one punishment to disrespecting the Prophet, beheading".

Additional Director General (SOG and ATS) Ashok Rathore said Mohsin and Asif were arrested on Thursday night for criminal conspiracy and conducing a recce of Kanhaiya Lal's shop.

"The two are co-conspirators in the murder of Kanhaiya Lal and are being interrogated," an official had said in the morning.

Rathore said the main accused have been shifted to high security prison in Ajmer after they were granted judicial custody by a court on Thursday.

The case is being investigated by the NIA with support of the ATS and Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police.

In a separate development in the case, it has been reported that the bike used by the two main accused to escape after their crime had the registration number "2611" in a possible reference to 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks.

Riaz Akhtari had paid Rs 1,000 to obtain the number of his choice for the motorcycle which he had bought in March 2013, officials said.

