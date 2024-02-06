National

Two Labourers Killed In Landslide Near Shimla

According to police, some labourers were sleeping in makeshift huts near a stone crusher when the tragedy struck.

PTI
Two labourers were killed in a landslide that occurred on the outskirts of state capital Shimla on Tuesday morning, police said.

The landslide occurred near Ashwani Khud on Junga road, killing Rakesh (31) and Rajesh (40), both natives of Bihar, they said.

According to police, some labourers were sleeping in makeshift huts near a stone crusher when the tragedy struck. While five labourers had a narrow escape, the two men got trapped under the debris.

The bodies have been pulled out from the debris and sent for post-mortem, Shimla SP Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi told PTI.

Further investigations are underway, he added.

