Two Dead, 6 Injured As Blast In Defunct Metal Unit Premises Causes Fire In Pune District: Police

Two persons died and six others sustained burn injuries following an explosion in the premises of a defunct metal unit and subsequent fire that spread to adjacent areas, including an electric transformer, near a village in Pune district on Thursday, said a senior police officer.

Earlier in the day, a police officer from Pimpri-Chinchwad township, quoting local residents, had said the power transformer of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) itself had exploded near Solu village.