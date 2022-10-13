Thursday, Oct 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Tamil Nadu CM Inaugurates Phase II Chennai Metro Rail Tunnelling Work

Funding for a portion of Chennai Metro Rail in Phase II i.e. for 52.01 km - from Madhavaram – Sholinganallur of Corridor 3 and Madhavaram – CMBT of Corridor 5 has been tied up with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) as State Sector Project.

M.K. Stalin
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the construction of tunnel under the phase II of Chennai Metro Rail project Photo: Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Oct 2022 7:22 pm

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the construction of tunnel under the phase II of Chennai Metro Rail project at Madhavaram Milk Colony here on Thursday.

The State government has approved the implementation of three Metro Rail Corridors for a length of 118.9 km under Phase II of Chennai Metro Rail project. It sought matching funding from the Centre and also loan assistance from bilateral / multilateral agencies.

The Phase II expansion with 128 stations consists of corridor 3 - from Madhavaram to SIPCOT (for 45.8 km), corridor 4: from Lighthouse to Poonamalle Bypass (26.1 km) and corridor 5: from Madhavaram to Sholinganallur (47 km).

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 63,246 crore. This proposal is under process and approval of the Central government. The project is proposed to be completed by 2026 end.

Funding for a portion of Chennai Metro Rail in Phase II i.e. for 52.01 km - from Madhavaram – Sholinganallur of Corridor 3 and Madhavaram – CMBT of Corridor 5 has been tied up with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) as State Sector Project, a release said.

In principle approval has been accorded for funding the remaining portion of 66.89 km stretch through multilateral banks i.e Asia Development Bank (ADB),  Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and New Development Bank (NDB) for the remaining 66.89 km stretch.

(With PTI inputs)

Related stories

M K Stalin Calls On PM Modi, Deliberates Key Tamil Nadu Issues

CM M K Stalin Takes Stock Of Situation Arising Out Of Heavy Rains In Tamil Nadu

M K Stalin Urges PM Narendra Modi To Support Tamil Nadu To Conduct Asian Beach Games

Tags

National TN CM Inaugurates Phase II Chennai Metro Rail Tunnelling Work Metro Rail Corridors State Sector Project Japan International Cooperation Agency
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Deepika Padukone Talks About Ranveer Singh At Meghan Markle's Podcast: He's Gonna Be Happy To See My Face

Deepika Padukone Talks About Ranveer Singh At Meghan Markle's Podcast: He's Gonna Be Happy To See My Face