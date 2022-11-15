Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022
Tiger Carcass Found In Corbett Tiger Reserve’s Marchula Bazar Area

On Tuesday, officials found a tiger carcass in the Marchula Bazar area of Uttarakhand's Corbett Tiger Reserve.  

Updated: 15 Nov 2022 2:58 pm

The carcass of a tiger was found in the Marchula Bazar area of Uttarakhand's Corbett Tiger Reserve, officials said on Tuesday.  

The canine teeth of the big cat were found to be completely worn out and it also had a wound on its hindquarters, Corbett Director Dheeraj Pandey said.  

The tiger was spotted in the populated area of the Marchula Bazar twice or thrice over the past few days and its movement was being monitored by forest officials, he said. 

Pandey said the tiger had strayed into the populated area in search of easy prey but its attempts were thwarted by the forest officials.  

A panel of veterinarians will conduct a forensic examination to find the exact cause of the tiger's death, he said.

