Monday, Jul 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Telangana Governor Interacts With Mahila Darbar Petitioners

There were a total of 41 women seeking legal aid to fight their cases, and the Governor assured them of providing free legal assistance with the help of the Centre for Practicing Law and the Hyderabad District Legal Services Authority, a release from Raj Bhavan said. 

undefined
Tamilisai Soundararajan

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Jul 2022 9:50 pm

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday interacted with the petitioners of the "Mahila Darbar" here and assured them of all possible help.

There were a total of 41 women seeking legal aid to fight their cases, and the Governor assured them of providing free legal assistance with the help of the Centre for Practicing Law and the Hyderabad District Legal Services Authority, a release from Raj Bhavan said. 

On the occasion, she also extended financial assistance to three needy women from her discretionary grants, it said. The Governor was joined by National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma and other legal experts during the interaction with the petitioners of the Mahila Darbar.

Related stories

Telangana Governor Holds ‘Mahila Darbar’

Soundararajan said the Mahila Darbar interaction was aimed at offering a constructive help to the needy women and was not for creating controversy.

"There were many women with a wide ranging problems and we are sorting out the petitions and those that require the government attention, we have forwarded the same to the government for the speedy redressal," she said.

Some of the women who took part in the event cried uncontrollably, while pouring out their woes to the Governor. Assuring them of all necessary help within the given limitations, Soundararajan told them not to worry as she was with them.

Referring to the traditional Bonalu festival celebrations, the Governor also said women will have the blessings of the Goddess Mahankali Amma. More than 400 women had turned up for the Mahila Darbar held earlier on June 10. 

There were a total of 193 petitions on various issues ranging from seeking medical help, financial help, legal help, family issues, land and property disputes etc., the release said. Secretary to Governor K Surendra Mohan and senior officials were present, the release added.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Telangana Governor Interacts Mahila Darbar Petitioners Free Legal Assistance Legal Experts Raj Bhavan Centre For Practicing Law Hyderabad District Legal Services Authority
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Maharashtra: 12 Shiv Sena Members of Parliament Will Form Separate Group And Meet Lok Sabha Speaker, Claims Party MP

Maharashtra: 12 Shiv Sena Members of Parliament Will Form Separate Group And Meet Lok Sabha Speaker, Claims Party MP

Western Sanctions On Russia Will Only Bring Rest Of 3rd World To Its Knees: Wickremesinghe

Western Sanctions On Russia Will Only Bring Rest Of 3rd World To Its Knees: Wickremesinghe