Technology Has Emerged As Powerful Force For Justice: CJI D Y Chandrachud

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Saturday said technology has emerged as a "powerful force" for justice and it must be ensured technological solutions are designed keeping equity and inclusivity in mind.

The CJI highlighted that there was a need to recognize the significance of cultivating a shared commitment to justice. Speaking at the Commonwealth Legal Education Association (CLEA) - Commonwealth Attorneys and Solicitors General Conference, Justice Chandrachud said law officers needed to remain impervious to the day's politics and conduct themselves with dignity in courts, ensuring the integrity of legal proceedings.

"Finally, as we stand at the intersection of tradition and innovation, technology emerges as a powerful force for justice. While it promises to enhance the speed and accessibility of justice, we must navigate carefully," he said. "The deep-seated structural and financial hierarchies within Indian society demand consideration to ensure that technology does not inadvertently exacerbate existing problems," the CJI said.