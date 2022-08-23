Bihar Protest: Section 144 Imposed, Probe Ordered Against Police Official; All You Need To Know

Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been imposed in areas of Patna, Bihar following protests by hundreds of aspiring teachers over persistent delays in issuing of the official notification crucial for their appointment. The prohibitory order, which prevents unlawful assembly armed with deadly weapons, has been imposed in Gandhi Maidan, JP Golambar and the Dak bungalow roundabout.

Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) and Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) candidates are asserting that they have been unemployed despite qualifying for the two eligibility tests despite the Education Ministry giving a written declaration that the notification would be issued latest by 7 August.

The protests turned violent on Monday in some areas as police baton-charged and used water cannons.

Police lathicharged on protesting aspirants

Earlier on Monday, police lathi-charged and used water cannons to disperse protesters in Bihar's capital Patna, which included several teaching job aspirants. A video of an official repeatedly thrashing a protester holding the national flag while lying on the road has also surfaced, attracting criticism from across the political spectrum.

Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh said two separate groups, one comprising teachers’ eligibility test qualified candidates seeking jobs and the other consisting of workers of the Jan Adhikar Party, gathered at Dak Bungalow crossing and tried to proceed towards the Raj Bhavan, situated a couple of kilometres away.

Viral video shows brutal thrashing of a protestor

A video clip went viral of an official raining blows on a young protester who can be seen rolling on the ground, writhing in pain, while holding aloft a tricolour.

माननीय उपमुख्यमंत्री जी ने पटना जिलाधिकारी से फोन पर वार्ता की। DM ने पटना Central SP और DDC के नेतृत्व में एक जाँच कमेटी का गठन किया है कि ADM ने अभ्यर्थियों पर स्वयं लाठीचार्ज क्यों किया, ऐसी क्या नौबत थी?दोषी पाए जाने पर संबंधित अधिकारी पर कारवाई होगी।

pic.twitter.com/XKLKhxBFQ4 — Office of Tejashwi Yadav (@TejashwiOffice) August 22, 2022

State Congress spokesman Asit Nath Tiwari, whose party is an ally of the ruling coalition, issued a strongly worded statement condemning the episode.

“The official is K K Singh, an additional district magistrate with a reputation of high-handedness. During the Covid-19 epidemic, he had commanded citizens to produce videos of themselves beating utensils failing which their applications will not be considered,” Tiwari alleged.

“We could have understood had the youngster been involved in stone-pelting or any type of physical violence himself. But beating up of a tricolour-wielding young man who posed no menace is unacceptable and the official concerned must be punished,” Tiwari demanded.

The DM, when asked about the episode, said the administration has set up a two-member inquiry committee to look into the allegations and examine the video footage.

TET अभ्यर्थियों के विरुद्ध पटना के ADM द्वारा लाठीचार्ज किए जाने के खिलाफ सरकार द्वारा जाँच के आदेश दिए गए। pic.twitter.com/IUuUYOWwIt — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) August 22, 2022

“The committee will submit its report in two days and action may be taken accordingly,” he said.

What did Tejashwi Yadav say?

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Monday expressed regret over the incident involving beating up of a protester in the state capital by a senior government official.

At a hurriedly convened press conference, he said he has enquired about the episode from the district magistrate of Patna who has assured him that the matter is being probed and action will be taken against the guilty.

“Such an incident should have never taken place”, said Yadav, referring to the much-televised baton charge by an additional district collector who kept striking a protester with a stick until the latter fell down and was no more able to avert the blows, using as a shield a Tricolour he was holding aloft, which was picked up and taken away by a policeman.

(With PTI Inputs)