Tamil Nadu: Revamped Madurai Station To Showcase City's Historical, Cultural Aspects

Symbols of the Pandya dynasty, aspects of the famous Meenakshi temple and a sculpture of a bull representing the Jallikattu sport will part of the redeveloped Madurai railway station, the Southern Railway has said.

Construction work of the station will be completed by November 2025 and will promote the city's culture and heritage, it said. The Madurai Junction is one of the 1,318 stations short-listed for redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABBS).

"The entrance of the station will resemble the 'Gopuram (gateway tower)' of the Meenakshi temple which has great historical, architectural and religious significance. Its interiors will be decorated with paintings of fishes (emblem of the Pandya dynasty) and other heritage symbols," Deputy Chief Engineer, Madurai Division, R Nand Gopal, said.

He added that as Jallikattu is a traditional and important sporting event in Madurai, the station will have a statue of a bull at the entrance hall. The east terminal building will have three floors. Offices and passenger amenities in the ground floor, railway offices on the mezzanine floor, an air-concourse on the first floor and retiring rooms and commercial spaces on the second floor.

Gopal said that the station, at present, handles 96 trains a day and registers an average daily passenger footfall of 51,296. The station is used by scores of tourists from across the country and abroad, he added.