Tamil Nadu Launches AI Based Surveillance System To Prevent Elephant Deaths On Railway Tracks

He said the two railway tracks were passing through Solakarai beat and Boluvampatti block-I reserve forests, where 11 elephants had died after being hit by trains in the Madukkarai forest range since 2008.

“Despite the sincere efforts by the forest staff and watchers deployed to patrol along the railway lines and various measures, including creation of underpasses for elephants, we were not able to drastically reduce elephant deaths on the tracks,” he said.