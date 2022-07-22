SVANidhi Festival: Vendors Mela In Delhi As Part Of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

A festival is being organized here on Friday under the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' to bring awareness among street vendors about the central government's SVANidhi scheme that seeks to make them self-reliant, and showcase some of the success stories to the people, officials said.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi is slated to inaugurate the day-long festival that would be hosted this evening at a municipal school at Naraina Vihar in Karol Bagh Zone of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

The PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme, launched by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, seeks to empower street vendors by not only extending loans to them but also for their holistic development and economic upliftment.

MCD is organizing SVANidhi Mahotsav for street vendors under the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and the purpose is to bring awareness among the street vendors' community about this central government scheme among them as well as showcase some of the success stories to the people, Deputy Commissioner of Karol Bagh Zone of MCD, Shashanka Ala told PTI.

"During the festival, we would also be digitally onboarding many vendors, and make them aware of the scheme that is to make them self-reliant. We as civic authorities, identify and recommend names of vendors who can be potential beneficiaries of the scheme and also later facilitate in the loan process by the banks," she said. Ala said efforts are also being made to have the least use of single-use plastic at the event.

"Success stories of some of the vendors would be shared and, about 6-7 stalls would be put up, serving food, and other small items that vendors generally sell in streets," she added.