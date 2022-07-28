Thursday, Jul 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Sonia Gandhi Must Apologise For Chowdhury's ‘Rashtrapatni' Remark On President: BJP Spokesperson Patra

BJP members stalled both house of Parliament on Thursday as they protested against Chowdhury, the party's top leader in Lok Sabha, for calling calling Murmu "rashtrapatni". They too sought an apology from the Congress president over Chowdhury's remark.

undefined
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra Image Credit: Twitter/ ANI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jul 2022 2:17 pm

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Thursday said Congress president Sonia Gandhi must apologise to the nation over party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's "derogatory" remark against President Droupadi Murmu.

BJP members stalled both house of Parliament on Thursday as they protested against Chowdhury, the party's top leader in Lok Sabha, for calling calling Murmu "rashtrapatni". They too sought an apology from the Congress president over Chowdhury's remark.

Sonia Gandhi has appointed Chowdhury as the leader in Lok Sabha to speak and he has made a "derogatory" remark against President Murmu. Therefore, the Congress chief must apologise to the nation, Patra told reporters here.

Related stories

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Seeks Apology From Sonia Gandhi Over Adhir's 'Rashtrapatni' Remark

ED Records Sonia Gandhi's Statement On Third Day Of Questioning In Money Laundering Case

National Herald Case: ED Questions Sonia Gandhi For Over 6 Hours, To Appear Again Wednesday

Reacting to Congress' stand that Chowdhury has already apologised for the comment, Patra said the MP needs to be "punished" for demeaning the country's highest constitutional post.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National President Of India Parliament Politics Apology Sambit Patra New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Arable Raises $40 Million In Series C Financing

Arable Raises $40 Million In Series C Financing

Boris Johnson Gives Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award To Ukraine's President Zelenskyy

Boris Johnson Gives Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award To Ukraine's President Zelenskyy