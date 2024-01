Shiv Sena MLA Anil Babar has passed away, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Wednesday. He was 74.

Babar was a legislator from Khanapur in Maharashtra's Sangli district.

Shinde said with Babar's demise, he has lost a guide and a close associate and the state has lost a senior representative of the people.

His cremation will take place with full state honours, the CM said.