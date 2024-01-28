Also Read | Nitish Kumar Walks To NDA, Again: A Look At His Many Switches

Then, in 2017, he ditched RJD and joined hands with BJP to continue as the Chief Minister of Bihar. He contested the 2020 Bihar assembly elections with the BJP as a partner. After the JD (U)-BJP alliance won, the terms of the pre-poll pact ensured that Nitish remained as the CM of Bihar even as he was the junior partner with 45 seats and BJP was the senior partner with 78 MLAs.

Then, in 2022, he dumped BJP and resurrected the Grand Alliance and formed the government in the state with RJD, Congress, and Left parties. Now, a year and half later, the alliance has fallen apart and JD (U) under Nitish is returning to the folds of NDA again.